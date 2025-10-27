Upon Further Review: Vanderbilt 17 Missouri 10
NASHVILLE. – My oh my what a game that was.
Who would have thought that the team with the fewest yards was the one that won the game?
No. 10 Vanderbilt beat No. 15 Missouri in what was a very entertaining, yet strange game. Both defenses dominated the first half with the score being knotted up a 3-3 at the halftime break. It was certainly not what anyone was expecting, nor was it a situation that either team was used to given that both schools have put points on the board throughout the season.
The second half was filled with more of the same, just with some offense sprinkled in. The Commodores turned the ball over to start the third quarter, but held Missouri to a missed field goal attempt. Once again, the Vanderbilt defense was on display in the high-leverage moments.
With Vanderbilt outsourcing Missouri 14-7 in the final two quarters, the Commodores came away with a second victory over a AP Top 15 team this season. Now at 7-1, Vanderbilt heads to Texas for what should be a showdown between two teams who want to keep postseason hopes alive.
Here is the play of the game, player of the game and the stat of the game for Vanderbilt and 10 things you may not have noticed from the game.
Play of the Game: Has to be the strip from Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard. It was a game-altering play from the FAU transfer as he ripped the ball out of the lap of Jamal Roberts of Missouri. Not to mention, Missouri had plenty of momentum going its way before this play.
Player of the Game: It has to be CJ Heard. And why not? He made the play of the game and set up Diego Pavia and the rest of the offense in great field position to go win the game. Additionally, Heard showed up postgame with the game ball.
Stat of the Game: Vanderbilt was outgained 376-265, but still won the game 17-10. Unreal effort for Vanderbilt Saturday night.
10 things you may not have noticed
1.Yardage: Just a wild stat from the overall yard total. Vanderbilt was outgained by 111 yards and still managed to pull off the victory. It was the worst performance from the Vanderbilt offense from a yardage standpoint.
2. More on Yardage: Vanderbilt only had 30 total yards in the 4th quarter. The Commodores were actually outgained 125-30 in the final quarter as each team put up seven points apiece in the final 15 minutes.
3. Time of Possession: Missouri controlled the ball and the game seemingly, yet still lost. The Commodores held the ball for just 23:48 compared to Missouri’s 36:12 with the ball. Losing the time of possession by over 12 minutes and still coming out on top is impressive.
4. The Red Zone: It struck again. The Vanderbilt red zone defense is incredible and it showed why Saturday. Vanderbilt held Missouri to points on just one of three red zone trips compared to Vanderbilt scoring points on both red zone trips. Arguably the point where Vanderbilt won the game.
5. Big Runs: Vanderbilt had just two runs go for more than 10 yards. Of course the big one of the day was MK Young’s 80-yard touchdown scamper for the first touchdown of the game. The other was a 13-yard scramble from Diego Pavia.
6. Same Goes For Passing: Vanderbilt did not have much success throwing the ball Saturday, but it turned out fine. Pavia only completed three passes that went for more than 15 yards. His longest pass of the day went for 37 yards to Tre Richardson in the second quarter,
7.Third Downs: Vanderbilt had fewer third down conversions as well. The Commodores were just 3-for-10 on the key down while Missouri was 5-for-16.
8. Turnover: It was CJ Heard’s forced fumble that was the difference in the game. Vanderbilt went down to score the game-winning touchdown on the ensuing possession, which gave it seven points off turnovers.
9.Penalties: Penalties really slowed both teams down. Vanderbilt finished the game with eight penalties for 83 yards, but it felt like every one of them was at a crucial point in the game whether Vanderbilt was on offense or defense.
10. Postseason Conversation: Vanderbilt is now 7-1. The Commodores playoff odds just increase by the week it feels like. With two games left at home and two games on the road, it is feeling like a 3-1 finish to the season would put them in the 12-team bracket.