SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Vanderbilt 2020 Football Schedule is Out

Greg Arias

The Southeastern Conference officially released the 2020 football schedule for all 14 conference teams on Monday evening, ending the suspense for fans. 

While the first week's match-ups were leaked earlier in the day, and Vanderbilt fans found out their team would open the 2020 season on the road in College Station, Texas against the Texas A&M Aggies, the rest of the schedule remained an unknown, until now. 

Here's a look at the entire 2020 slate for Vanderbilt Football. 

9-26  @ Texas A&M

10/3       LSU

10/10     South Carolina

10/17  @ Missouri

10/24      Bye Week

10/31      Ole Miss 

11/7    @ Mississippi State

11/14  @ Kentucky

11/21       Florida

11/28       Tennessee

12/5    @  Georgia

12/12  SEC Championship Game, Atlanta

While starting on the road will be a daunting challenge, the middle of the schedule is perhaps the most manageable, while the final four games are perhaps the hardest with Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia rounding out the season. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Schedule is Out for Week One

Here's the opening week match-ups for all SEC teams.

Greg Arias

Mason Post-Practice Comments Day One

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason joined the media for a zoom conference call on Monday.

Greg Arias

FDA Approves Saliva Test for COVID-19

The cost of the test could help save college football season, along with other sports and the rest of us as well.

Greg Arias

College Players Finding Their Voices, Making an Impact

Now that come college football players have begun speaking out in regard to the current situations in college athletics, their strength should continue to grow.

Greg Arias

SEC Schedule Announcement Coming Monday Night (Tonight)

Yes, for those who might be confused, Monday night is tonight!

Greg Arias

Battle Lines Formed Over Players Opting Out

Why is there a battle, or even a discussion on players opting out?

Greg Arias

Former Commodore Sonny Gray, a Strikeout Machine for Reds

Sonny Gray is on fire, and a leading candidate for a Cy Young.

Greg Arias

Sources: Health Concerns, Costs Combined in Decisions to Cancel Season

While there is no doubt that concerns over the health and safety of college athletes were at the center of recent decisions of the Big-10 and Pac-12 to cancel their seasons, there seems to be more to it.

Greg Arias

Mason, Commodores Get Two New Commitments

Vanderbilt football's recruiting class of 2021 gained two new commitments.

Greg Arias

Here We Go Again, Congress Getting Into College Athletics

What could possibly go wrong here? Let me count the ways.

Greg Arias