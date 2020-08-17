Vanderbilt 2020 Football Schedule is Out

The Southeastern Conference officially released the 2020 football schedule for all 14 conference teams on Monday evening, ending the suspense for fans.

While the first week's match-ups were leaked earlier in the day, and Vanderbilt fans found out their team would open the 2020 season on the road in College Station, Texas against the Texas A & M Aggies, the rest of the schedule remained an unknown, until now.

Here's a look at the entire 2020 slate for Vanderbilt Football.

9-26 @ Texas A & M

10/3 LSU

10/10 South Carolina

10/17 @ Missouri

10/24 Bye Week

10/31 Ole Miss

11/7 @ Mississippi State

11/14 @ Kentucky

11/21 Florida

11/28 Tennessee

12/5 @ Georgia

12/12 SEC Championship Game, Atlanta

While starting on the road will be a daunting challenge, the middle of the schedule is perhaps the most manageable, while the final four games are perhaps the hardest with Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia rounding out the season.

