Vanderbilt Athletics Partners with Puckett's Restaurants

Fans won't be allowed inside Vanderbilt Stadium this season, and there will be no pregame tailgating taking place outside the stadium. That doesn't mean that you can still enjoy a pregame party of your own at home before the Commodores season opener next Saturday against Texas A & M in College Station.

You and your family can now enter to win a "homegating party" for you, family and friends thanks to a new partnership announced on Sunday.

A. Marshall Hospitality’s Puckett’s restaurants are partnering with the Nashville Predators and Vanderbilt Athletics to provide watch party meals during sporting events. With limited to no seating in arenas and stadiums, Puckett’s will offer co-branded versions of their To Go Packs to add some team pride, fun and ease to home watch parties this season.

"As countless businesses navigate the impacts of the ongoing global health crisis, the Nashville Predators have proudly collaborated with restaurant partners like Puckett's to support our community in new ways," Predators Chief Revenue Officer Chris Junghans said. "While we wish our arenas, stadiums and ballparks were filled with fans, we look forward to continuing this partnership and allowing Preds supporters throughout Nashville to safely show their Preds Pride while enjoying their Puckett's To Go Packs."

So now it's time to enter to win and be ready to go for next Saturday's first Commodores football game of the season.

Beginning September 26, Vanderbilt will be giving away one “homegating” To Go Pack per game. Fans can enter the giveaway by following the link here. In addition to the giveaway, fans are invited to share their most creative To Go Pack photos on social media and tag #PuckettsHomegating for a chance to win a special bundle of prizes from Vanderbilt and Puckett’s each game day.

Enter today and good luck Commodore Country fans. Hopefully you can be the winner, and if you do be sure to share your "homegating" story with us if you are the luck winners.

