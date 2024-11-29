Vanderbilt Coach Calls Rivalry Game 'Extremely Personal' Ahead of Season Finale
It's been an incredible season so far for the Vanderbilt Commodores, and this group has a chance to add to that if they can pull off another upset on Saturday against Tennessee.
If Vanderbilt wins this game, not only would that shake up the national championship picture, but it would also announce this program has arrived with Clark Lea at the helm.
That was the goal of Lea when he left Notre Dame to take over this job.
As a Nashville native, he isn't using this position as a stepping stone to get to another program.
His goal is to build Vanderbilt into a power and have them compete against the other SEC schools on a consistent basis, turning what feels like a magical season at 6-5 into the norm.
With all that in mind, Lea explained his mindset heading into the rivalry game on Saturday.
"The unique thing about this game is that it's extremely personal to me. Because I grew up in this city. I grew up following this program. I played in this program, as did (defensive ends coach) Jovan Haye, as did some of other staff members. So we understand, and again, the meaning of this game cuts deep to us," he said per Robbie Weinstein of 247Sports.
It likely has gotten more personal based on the beatdowns they've been given during his tenure.
The Volunteers have steamrolled the Commodores, winning 149-45, during the three years that Lea has been the head coach.
He's looking to change that this time around.
"I've been sick to my stomach the last three years, whether it's leaving Knoxville or leaving our stadium here. It doesn't sit well. So that's what our focus is on. How do we pull the best performance out of our team? How do we represent ourselves in a way that makes us proud?" Lea added.
The good news is Diego Pavia is ready for this one.
The star quarterback has completely changed the fortune of the program this year, and he's ready to leave his mark on this rivalry game.
Vanderbilt will have their hands full against the top 10 team, but if they can get things rolling early like they have against the other teams they upset and took down the wire, then the field in Nashville could be at risk of being stormed again.