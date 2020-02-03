CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Commit Donovan Kaufman to Announce Final Decision To Coaches Today

Greg Arias

If won't be public until National Signing Day on Wednesday, but safety Donovan Kaufman intends ton notify the coaches of the three teams still competing for his signature of his future college team today. 

While Kaufman is still committed to Derek Mason and Vanderbilt, he has recently visited both Florida State and Ole Miss and could flip that commitment soon as Kaufman Kaufman revealed his plans to the Ole Miss Spirit late Tuesday night. 

We spoke with Kaufman via text two weeks ago to get his comments on where he stood with his commitment to the Commodores 

"I love Vandy, I'm still committed at the end of the day and that's for a reason," said Kaufman via text January, 22.

While there is no solid indication as to where Kaufman will ultimately sign, at least the Commodores coaches will know with a very short window to try to replace him in this class should he have a change of heart and de-commit from Vanderbilt. 

 At  5-9, 195-pound Kaufman, a safety is rated as the nation's No. 36 safety in the 2020 cycle. He is the No. 17 player regardless of position in the state of Louisiana's 2020 class.  

While Kaufman is the top high school prospect remaining, Mason and his staff are still working to fill the remaining spots in this class, including wide receiver where Will Sheppard is a commit but did not sign in the early period and remains a target for this staff. 

With just over two days remaining to secure commitments and ultimately signatures, Mason along with new offensive coordinator Todd Finch and defensive coordinator Ted Roof have their work cut out for them as they look to find the best talent possible to add to the Commodores roster in the coming season. 

While no one remaining high school recruit will likely be an immediate difference-maker, still it is important for the Commodores to fill every possible position. 

Of course, there could be more transfers graduate transfers in the equation for the Commodores who could step in right away, there are few who are either known or likely to commit at this time. Still, Wednesday should be an interesting and exciting day none the less.   

