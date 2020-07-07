Meet Vanderbilt Football Commit Dylan Betts-Pauley

As Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason and his staff continue working toward completion of their recruiting class of 2021, two new players cast their lot with the Commodores last week.

Offensive lineman Gabe Pitchford, from Sharpesbugh, Ga. and running back Dylan Betts-Pauley of Hoover, Ala. both committed to the Commodores, bringing the total number of current commits to nine.

Betts-Pauley brings an exciting mix of size and speed to the running back corps for the Commodores, standing 6'1" 215-pounds.

Only 17 years old and already physically mature for his age, the future Commodore has been clocked at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, while posting 300-pounds on the bench press.

The three-star product from powerhouse Hoover High School just south of Birmingham is poised for another big season in 2020. He and his Bucs squad completed 2019 with a 10-3 record, losing to eventual state champion, rival Thompson High in the state semi-finals.

Betts-Pauley chose the Commodores over offers from fellow SEC teams Tennessee and South Carolina, along with Kansas and UAB.

Photo Courtesy: Dylan Betts-Pauley via Twitter

Commodore Country spoke with the future Vanderbilt running back this week, and this is what he said of his choosing the Commodores.

" I chose Vanderbilt because of the academics, able to possibly make an immediate contribution to team and coaches. Coach Horton made me feel like a priority," Betts-Pauley said.

"I am 100% COMMITTED to Vanderbilt. ANCHOR DOWN"