CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Meet Vanderbilt Football Commit Dylan Betts-Pauley

Greg Arias

As Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason and his staff continue working toward completion of their recruiting class of 2021, two new players cast their lot with the Commodores last week. 

Offensive lineman Gabe Pitchford, from Sharpesbugh, Ga. and running back Dylan Betts-Pauley of Hoover, Ala. both committed to the Commodores, bringing the total number of current commits to nine. 

Betts-Pauley brings an exciting mix of size and speed to the running back corps for the Commodores, standing 6'1" 215-pounds. 

Only 17 years old and already physically mature for his age, the future Commodore has been clocked at 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, while posting 300-pounds on the bench press. 

The three-star product from powerhouse Hoover High School just south of Birmingham is poised for another big season in 2020. He and his Bucs squad completed 2019 with a 10-3 record, losing to eventual state champion, rival Thompson High in the state semi-finals. 

Betts-Pauley chose the Commodores over offers from fellow SEC teams Tennessee and South Carolina, along with Kansas and UAB. 

    

DBP Commit
Photo Courtesy: Dylan Betts-Pauley via Twitter

Commodore Country spoke with the future Vanderbilt running back this week, and this is what he said of his choosing the Commodores. 

" I chose Vanderbilt because of the academics, able to possibly make an immediate contribution to team and coaches. Coach Horton made me feel like a priority," Betts-Pauley said. 

"I am 100% COMMITTED to Vanderbilt. ANCHOR DOWN"  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting Vanderbilt Football 2020: Defense

Hope for an improved season for the Vanderbilt Commodores in 2020 rests heavily on their defense.

Greg Arias

Opinion: College Football in the Spring, Not the Best Idea

It's a topic of discussion, spring football for colleges across the nation, but one fact makes it a bad idea.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Women's Tennis Tsoubanos Promoted to Head Coach

Tsoubanos promoted to head coach, Macdonald remains on staff as assistant coach.

Vanderbilt University

SEC Heisman Candidates: One Writer Says Commodores Have One Too

Don't shoot the messenger, but after reading this it seemed worth sharing.

Greg Arias

Former Commodore David Price Announces He Will Sit Out MLB Season

David Price will not suit up in 2020 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Greg Arias

Projecting Vanderbilt Football 2020: Offense

As the season (hopefully) moves closer, we take our first look at the Commodore's overall outlook for 2020, including projection.

Greg Arias

Exclusive: Charles Wright Releases Statement

Former Vanderbilt football player Charles Wright has issued an exclusive statement to Commodore Country.

Greg Arias

by

BMOC

Family of Former Vanderbilt Football Player Charles Wright Break Silence

The family of former Vanderbilt football player Charles Wright, have broken their silence, releasing a statement to various media outlets on Thursday.

Greg Arias

by

Greg Arias

Schedule Changes, More Cancellations for College Football Could Start Soon

While this is purely speculation, current happenings suggest it could come true soon.

Greg Arias

Kopp "Interested" in Vanderbilt Football, Despite No Official Offer Yet

Maddox Kopp isn't a household name in the world of college football recruiting, but he's not done yet either.

Greg Arias