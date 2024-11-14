Vanderbilt Commodores Can Play Spoiler Yet Again with Win Over Tigers
Raise your hand if you had the Vanderbilt Commodores beating the Alabama Crimson Tide this year. Anyone? No?
How about if you had them taking the Texas Longhorns down to the last 30 seconds before the game was decided? Still no?
It has been that kind of year for the Commodores, as they have played spoiler to many of their Southeastern Conference opponents on their way to a 6-4 record overall, with a 3-3 record in conference play. With their latest loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks, they are all but out of the College Football Playoff picture and the conference championship picture. They can, however, continue to play spoiler for their two remaining opponents.
On Saturday, November 23rd, Vandy is slated to play the LSU Tigers in Death Valley. That does not bode well for many teams, but after the dismantling the Crimson Tide performed of the Tigers last Saturday, there is a path to victory for Vanderbilt.
While Diego Pavia is nowhere near the athlete that Jalen Milroe is, the senior is still capable of extending plays and making defenses pay with his legs. Running for 628 yards and five touchdowns this year on 159 carries, Pavia can still be considered a dual threat, and LSU had trouble defending that on Saturday.
A win over the Tigers would move the Commodores to 7-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play, while dropping LSU to 6-4 and 3-3 in conference play. It would eliminate any chances that the Tigers have left of making the College Football Playoffs or the conference championship game, while it could also vault Vandy back into the CFP rankings.
It would not be unheard of, as Vanderbilt has authored numerous upsets this year. They opened the 2024 campaign with an unexpected victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, before taking down Alabama later in the year. Some even consider their victory over the Auburn Tigers as an upset, though it should not be viewed as such.
Vandy has been at the forefront of upsets this year, and a win over LSU in Death Valley would be just another feather in their cap. They have another opportunity to play spoiler in the last week of the regular season, too, against the Tennessee Volunteers, but they must focus on the Tigers first.
No one expected Vanderbilt to be as good as they have been this year, or to perform as they have in games against much tougher opponents. No one expects the Commodores to be competitive in their matchup against the Tigers on November 23rd. They have everyone right where they want them.