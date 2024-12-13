Vanderbilt Commodores Predicted to Lose Heartbreaker in Birmingham Bowl
The Vanderbilt Commodores are getting ready to play in their first bowl game since 2018 and their first under head coach Clark Lea.
Slated for the Birmingham Bowl against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, it is setting up to be one of the most exciting matchups that is not a part of the College Football Playoff.
This will be the Yellow Jackets' second bowl game in as many seasons, both coming under third-year head coach Brent Key, who has done a terrific job of turning that program around, much like Lea with the Commodores.
As the game approaches, excitement and speculation continue to grow.
With prediction season underway, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report gave his for this upcoming showdown.
Unfortunately, he has Vandy losing by three, 34-31.
"Georgia Tech owns the edge in recent form, as it won two of its last three with the loss coming in eight overtimes to Georgia," writes Tansey. "Vanderbilt faded toward the end of the season, and while it should still be competitive, it might lack the knockout punch it had earlier in the year against Bama."
Both teams have been on the right side of their fair share of upsets this year.
Vanderbilt knocked off the No. 1-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in October and opened the season with an upset win over the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Georgia Tech handed the Miami Hurricanes their first loss of the year and took the Georgia Bulldogs to eight overtimes in one of the most exciting games of the season.
The Birmingham Bowl is shaping up to be a good one, and while the easy prediction is a Yellow Jackets win, the Commodores are no strangers to keeping games close and winning contests they otherwise should not.
Don't be surprised if Vanderbilt comes out on top on Dec. 27.