Vanderbilt Commodores Star Cements Program Legacy with Penultimate Campaign

How @diegopavia02’s captivating season stacks up in @VandyFootball history: ⬇️



⚓️ QB Rush Record (800 yards)

⚓️ 2nd Total Offense (3,093)

⚓️ 4th Rush TDs by QB (8)

⚓️ 5th Passing TDs (20)

⚓️ 8th Best Comp. % (59.4)



**Only season w. 20+ pass TD & less than 5 INTs. #AnchorDown 🏈