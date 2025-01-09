Vanderbilt Commodores Star Linebacker Secures Spot On AP All-Bowl Team
The Vanderbilt Commodores experienced unexpected success in the 2024 season, pleasantly surprising the Vanderbilt fan base.
Helping the team throughout the impressive season was linebacker Nick Rinaldi from Dover, Massachusetts.
The talented junior has continued to put in the work on and off the field. As a result, he was named an CSC Academic All-District in 2024, ultimately signifying him as a dedicated student-athlete.
As a freshman and sophomore, Rinaldi received several academic acknowledgements and continued to boost his athletic performance with the Commodores.
As announced by Steve Megargee over at AP News, Rinaldi's most recent achievement is one for the books, as he has been selected for the AP All-Bowl team. He is listed as one of four linebackers who have been chosen.
Looking back at Vanderbilt Commodores Birmingham Bowl victory against George Tech on Dec. 27, Rinaldi helped lead the team to success by nailing 10 tackles and two sacks.
The Commodores earned a 35-27 win at the Birmingham Bowl, making it their first bowl win since 2013.
The Vanderbilt Commodores confirmed Rinaldi's recent achievement on their official X page.
AP's Steve Megargee explained that the All-Bowl teams have a different structure than in previous years due to the College Football Playoff expansion.
"It didn't make much sense to measure players who competed in one bowl game against guys who were participating in as many as four playoff contests. So we've decided to put together two postseason all-star teams - one for those who competed in non-playoff bowl games and one for playoff participants. The former is below and the latter will be released after the Jan. 20 title game," Megargee from AP wrote.
Among Rinaldi was a series of gifted athletes from all over the country, each earning a spot on the non-CFP AP All-Bowl team.