Vanderbilt Commodores Struggles in Rainy Matchup, Lose to South Carolina
The Vanderbilt Commodores struggled in the rain on Saturday, falling 28-7 to the South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Dores were dominated by the Gamecocks defense in an SEC showdown that ultimately ended the small chance the program had at reaching the College Football Playoffs.
Despite the injury news announced earlier in the week, Diego Pavia looked fine to begin the game. This was absolutely needed for the Commodores, especially with the wet conditions at FirstBank Stadium.
However, the Dores were held scoreless for the first time in the first half this season in what turned into a slugfest between the two conference rivals. As the Gamecocks headed to the locker room with a 7-0 lead, South Carolina put up 187 total yards of offense to only 83 for Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks also held control of the time of possession.
The sloppy conditions led to each team turning over the ball in the first half.
Vanderbilt seemed to make the right adjustments early in the second half as Pavia and the rest of the offense made a statement for the Commodores as they answered back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to bring the lead to within seven. Pavia capped the drive off with a 17-yard rush for the touchdown.
The Gamecocks scored quickly on the very next drive, extinguishing any momentum Vanderbilt was building up.
The Commodores finished the game with three flat drives. They turned the ball over on downs twice and were forced to punt—certainly not the best way to get back into the football game.
Pavia needed help off the field during the last drive of the game and immediately went into the medical tent. He took a hard hit on his final drive of the game and was seen limping on the sideline once the game was coming to an end.
The Vandy quarterback finished the day going 16 for 31 with 166 yards passing. He also picked up 65 yards rushing on 13 carries, including a score.
The team was outperformed by almost 200 yards in total offense. South Carolina recorded 452 yards compared to only 274 for the Commodores.
With the win, South Carolina joins Vanderbilt as a bowl-eligible. They clinch postseason play for the first time since 2022.
The Commodores will have an off week as they prepare for two tough matchups to end their regular season. They will be back in action on November 23rd as they will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers.