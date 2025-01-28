Vanderbilt Commodores Super Senior Expected To Have Significant Impact
It has been over a decade since the Southeastern Conference has seen the Vanderbilt Commodores finish with a record above .500.
That is exactly what the program did in 2024, however, finishing the year with a 7-6 record overall, despite a 3-5 record in conference play.
The highlight of the year came on Oct. 5 with the Commodores hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide, who were ranked as the No. 1 team in the country at the time.
For the first time since 1984, Vanderbilt reigned victorious over the Crimson Tide, with a 40-35 win, sending Alabama down a path that would see the program miss out on the College Football Playoff by one loss.
It may not have happened if star senior quarterback Diego Pavia did not transfer in ahead of the season, serving as one of the most exciting players the Vandy faithful has seen in quite some time.
Pavia is slated to return in 2025 after winning a grievance against the NCAA in December, granting the quarterback one more year of eligibility, making him a super senior for his swan song.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently broke down a list of super seniors who will have a significant impact on their teams in 2025, with Pavia making the list alongside names like Carson Beck.
"By no means is Vanderbilt viewed as a contender," writes Kenyon, "but Pavia has become an upset merchant ... Pavia also helped the program snap a six-year bowl drought ... Vanderbilt won't win an SEC championship in 2025, but a Pavia-led roster will be respected around the league."
Pavia helped lead the Commodores to their first winning record since 2013, the last year under head coach James Franklin.
The quarterback's upsets include Virginia Tech Hokies and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets along with the Crimson Tide, and he kept Vanderbilt in their contests with the Missouri Tigers and Texas Longhorns until the bitter end, with the senior even taking the Tigers to overtime.
One more year of Pavia under head coach Clark Lea is going to work wonders for Vandy in their future recruiting efforts, as it could mean another successful year for the program leading to more national recognition in the form of nationally televised games.
The impact that Pavia has had on the program has already been immense, and his super senior campaign looks to make even more of a splash.