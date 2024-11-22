Vanderbilt Commodores Transfer Tight End May Be Better Than Advertised
The Vanderbilt Commodores have seen their program undergo a massive turnaround in the fourth year of head coach Clark Lea's tenure.
After leading the program to a paltry 9-27 record across the first three years, the Commodores have a 6-4 record this year, doubling their average win total with two games remaining.
While Lea has stepped up his game on the recruiting trail, landing the 42nd overall class for 2024 per 247Sports after ranking just 69th for the 2023 class, it has been the improvement in transfer acquisitions that has been a major part of the program's success this year.
Everyone knows quarterback Diego Pavia was one of the biggest transfers for the program, but would he be as successful as he has been if tight end Eli Stowers did not transfer with him?
In a recent article for ESPN, Max Olson listed his All-Underrated Transfer Portal Team for this year, with Stowers getting the nod at tight end.
"Stowers was an ESPN 300 recruit as a quarterback and has had a fascinating journey ever since with two years at Texas A&M and one at New Mexico State before making the move to Nashville with his coaches and his QB," writes Olson. "The 6-4, 235-pound junior leads all SEC tight ends with 557 receiving yards and has scored four TDs for a Vandy team that has exceeded all expectations in 2024."
Stowers leads the team in almost every receiving metric including targets (66), receptions (42), yards (557), touchdowns (four), and yards after catch (545), and lags in only average yards per catch (13.3; second among targets with 20 or more catches), and longest reception (41 yards; fourth).
The tight end ranks 11th in the Southeastern Conference in receptions, 16th in yards, 29th in average yards per catch, and is tied for 15th in receiving touchdowns.
It has been a fantastic campaign for the senior, and he has had success on the biggest stages this year, too.
In Vandy's upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on October 5, the tight end recorded 113 yards on only six catches, helping the team on their way to a 40-35 victory that saw a goal post end up in the Cumberland River.
While many eyes have been on Pavia for what he has done, Stowers's efforts have gone mostly unheralded.
Stowers has been a big reason for Vanderbilt's success this year, and the senior deserves much more credit than he has gotten thus far.