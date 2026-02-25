Cincinnati Files Suit Against Ex-Quarterback Brendan Sorsby

After losing quarterback Brendan Sorsby to Texas Tech this offseason, Cincinnati is taking him to court.

The Bearcats have brought a lawsuit against Sorsby in Ohio that alleges a breach of contract, per court documents obtained and reported upon by Justin Williams of The Athletic Wednesday.

Sorsby, 22, announced his transfer to the Red Raiders on Jan. 4. Cincinnati, per Williams, is alleging that Sorsby owes the school “a $1 million buyout in the form of liquidated damages” after breaking a multi-year agreement between the two parties.

“In his lucrative NIL agreement with Cincinnati athletics, Brendan Sorsby committed to stay and play for two seasons as a proud Bearcat representative. He also agreed that if he left the university before that time, he would pay the university a specific amount for the substantial harm that his breach would cause. Cincinnati athletics intends to enforce that contractual commitment,” the university told Williams in a statement.

This lawsuit represents a new front in a growing war between transferring players and schools accusing them of going back on their financial promises. Duke sued former quarterback Darian Mensah on Jan. 20 after he attempted to leave for Miami, settling a week later. Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. nearly found himself the defendant of a suit from the Huskies before reneging on a Jan. 6 decision to transfer.

The Red Raiders and Bearcats are scheduled to play on Oct. 24 in the Queen City.

