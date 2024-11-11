Vanderbilt Commodores Will Have Impact on College Football Playoff Down Stretch
The Vanderbilt Commodores have been one of the most surprising teams in college football during the 2024 season.
They play a heart-stopping brand of football as big plays occur with regularity. There isn’t a team in the nation that has single-plays swing the odds of winning by double-digit percentage points than the Commodores.
The Commodores also have a propensity to play up and down to their opponent, which can be a frustrating way to navigate a season.
Alas, it has worked quite well to this point. At 6-4, they have already clinched being bowl-eligible for the first time since the 2018 campaign. One more victory and they will finish with a record over the .500 mark for the first time since 2013.
Finding that seventh victory is easier said than done. Their regular season closes with two daunting matchups; on the road against the No. 15 ranked LSU Tigers on November 23rd and hosting the Tennessee Volunteers at FirstBank Stadium on November 30th.
Both of those contests are going to have major College Football Playoff and bowl implications. The SEC powerhouses have an outside chance of making the 12-team field as an at-large team.
LSU is currently 3-2 in the conference; they cannot afford another loss if they want any chance to earn a spot in the championship game. Tennessee currently sits atop the SEC with a 5-1 record, tied with the Texas A&M Aggies; the Texas Longhorns also have only one loss at 4-1.
With nine teams ranked in the top 25, things are far from settled with a few weeks remaining in the regular season. Vanderbilt is going to play a part in how things shake out, as their game against the Volunteers has been highlighted by Bill Connelly of ESPN as a potential upset to keep an eye on.
“The tank appeared empty for banged-up Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia on Saturday; the Commodores could manage only 274 total yards and 4.6 yards per play in a meek 28-7 loss to South Carolina. But if they regain their footing while on bye in Week 12, they'll try to put together one last big homestand. If they can beat Bama and nearly beat Texas, they can scare the hell out of the in-state Volunteers too.”
If their electrifying quarterback isn’t capable of playing his game and performing at a high level, it will be tough for the Commodores to get the job done against upper-echelon competition.
But, a week to rest could help get them back on track for two gargantuan matchups. A team that routinely rises to the occasion should not be counted out as they have some personal goals to play for down the stretch.