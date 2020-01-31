CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Vanderbilt Football Adds Former Buckeye DE Alex Willams as Transfer

Greg Arias

Head coach Derek Mason has had a bit of a busy offseason with staff changes and recruiting, and now you can add the addition of former Ohio State defensive end Alex Williams to the list of new faces soon to be wearing black & gold. 

Williams, at 6'6" 270 spent two seasons in Columbus mostly as a back-up. He redshirted at OSU in 2018, then played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining if he is granted immediate eligibility. If not, he must sit out a year, he will then have two seasons of eligibility remaining, beginning in 2021.

Williams ranked as the No. 34 weak-side defensive end in the country out of Pickerington North High School in Pickerington, Oh. He originally committed to West Virginia but flipped to Ohio State the day before Early Signing Day in December 2017.

Williams announced on Instagram that he would transfer to play for the Commodores.

“The Ohio State University has given me tools as a young man to grow, and I thank everyone who’s been a part of said journey. I’ve been here my entire life and grew up being in this position, but life has audibles,” Williams wrote. "“Coach Day and Coach Larry Johnson gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and I cannot be more appreciative of that. College Football isn’t what you see on the television on Saturday, it is deeper and you will only understand (if) you’ve been a part of a group of soldiers like the ones I was with in my past two years of college ball. I wish I could thank you all… you know who you are. “Coach Mason, Ted Roof, and Haye… these men have given me an opportunity to play in the SEC for Vanderbilt Univeristy, while earning a phenomenal degree in the meantime. Thank you all and the rest of this staff that I am thrilled to be under.“Thank you Mom and Dad I love you, this thing hadn’t been easy.“I’ll be wearing #8 as a Vanderbilt Man, thank you Kobe Bryant. Thank you so much…”

If immediately eligible, Williams could be the third transfer that would be part of the Commodores defensive line in the 2020 season. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lady Vols survive Memorial, Defeat Commodores 78-69

The Vanderbilt women's basketball team led Tennessee at the end of the first quarter, but a poor shooting second quarter did them in as the Lady Vols win in Nashville.

Greg Arias

Three Former Commodores set to Begin XFL Careers

In case you haven't heard, and some might not, there's a new football league set to begin playing soon, as the XFL is set to begin with eight new teams, three of which have former Vanderbilt Commodores on their rosters.

Greg Arias

Commodores Still Showing Improvement Whether you Agree with me or not

I wrote last week that I felt like, despite the mounting loss total that this Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team was showing signs of improvement, and I stand by that today after their loss in Lexington last night.

Greg Arias

Commodores Fight but Cats Refuse to Fall

Vanderbilt built a double-digit advantage in the second half over 13th ranked Kentucky but a second-half comeback led by freshman Tyrese Maxey led Kentucky to a 71-62 win at Rupp Arena.

Kris Freeman

Gutsy Performance from Vanderbilt Falls Short As Kentucky Powers to 71-62 win

The Commodores gave perhaps their best effort of the entire season, but in the end it wasn't enough to overcome the Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena.

Greg Arias

Pregame Preview: Vanderbilt Visits Rupp Arena to face Kentucky

The Vanderbilt Commodores (8-11, 0-6) visit Rupp Arena tonight to face the Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-1) in a key matchup for both teams, but for very different reasons.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Kentucky Edition

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Lexington to face Kentucky, so here are some quick-hitter facts on tonight's matchup.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Looking for First Conference win in Lexington versus Kentucky

The Vanderbilt Commosores are looking for their first conference win of the season as they face the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena this afternoon.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Stackhouse Shares Thoughts on Kobe Bryant

The tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash Sunday near Los Angeles have left the basketball world shaken.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt climbs its toughest mountain on trip to Rupp Arena

Vanderbilt looks to put an end to their conference losing streak when the take on Kentucky at Rupp Arena, Wednesday night.

Kris Freeman