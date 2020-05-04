Vanderbilt Football Adds Grad Transfer Kicker From Columbia University

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason will have a new name and teammate to become acquainted with when they return to the practice field with the weekend announcement of grad transfer Oren Milstein joining the Commodores.

A graduate transfer from Columbia University, Milstein has an interesting history during his college career.

Milstein made good on 20 of his 26 field-goal attempts and 42 of 44 extra-point attempts in his first two seasons with the Lions in 2016 and 2017. Milstein was the first Columbia Freshman to be named All-Ivy League in 2016.

He set the school record with five made field goals against Wagner in 2016. Milstein made at least three field goals in a game three times through his sophomore season in 2017.

He would miss the entire 2018 season because of a groin injury and also the 2019 season for an undisclosed issue before entering the transfer portal in 2020.

Milstein shared his thoughts on transferring to a D-I program in a recently published interview with Fansideds Canes Warning site, where he talked of his interest in the Miami Hurricanes.

“I want to play for a team that’s going to compete at a high level, play hard, and I’m really interested in the master’s and finance program that they have at Miami. It’s a super intriguing program. I really like everything that he’s about and everything Miami is about–being a family at the ‘U’ definitely having their own brand, and they play so hard. I really think I could help and contribute–that’s all I’m looking to do. Come in and be an asset to the team and I think that they can do a lot of big things. I think the core is really good and really tight and they’re definitely in a position to have some big things coming soon. That’s unclear for now. Because I have last year’s medical redshirt and I plan to appeal for a sixth year for this year. I’m just training because I’m dealing with a little bit of a groin issue. I’ve just been getting treatment and getting back ready to go again. It was cool to have a lot of success early on in my career, but I think being out the last couple of years has helped me gain a better perspective, I’m definitely a lot more mature now. I have a much better sense of the game and the craft of kicking now that I’ve been able to do it on the field and have been not able to do it and get to watch the art of it from the side. I feel I’m a much more mature athlete now. I have a lot better perspective on the game of football and the craft of kicking. I feel like it’s definitely helped me grow as an athlete and as a person. I’ve never been to a Hurricanes game, but I definitely followed them. They were the premier South Florida college football team so I was always following them and I’ve always taken an interest in Miami with the whole history of Miami football is huge. It’s hard not to growing up in South Florida. And when coach Rumph went there, I think everybody around the school took even a greater interest in Miami and following their success and wished him nothing but the best there.”

There have been no public comments from Milstein on his decision to join the Commodores. Still, he will now join the competition to replace Ryley Guay, who graduated following last season.

Milstein was granted a sixth season of eligibility that will carry him through the 2021 season.

