Vanderbilt Football Adds Wide Receiver to 2027 Class

Vanderbilt football’s 2027 recruiting class just got one player bigger.

Saturday night, Vanderbilt picked up 2027 three-star wide receiver Davion Crumitie out of Tallahassee, Florida. The 5-foot-10, 150-pound wideout is ranked as the No. 39 player from the state of Florida and the No. 31 overall recruit of all athlete position players in the class.

Crumitie chose Vanderbilt over Virginia Tech, Auburn, Kansas State, Syracuse and others. Crumitie visited Vanderbilt Friday and was recruited by Vanderbilt wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Alex Bailey.

During his junior season, Crumitie caught 52 passes for 776 yards and two touchdowns for Rickards High School. Crumitie also has played defensive back during his high school years, though. On defense this past season, he came up with 26 tackles and one interception, per his MaxPreps stats.

Crumitie is a multi-sport athlete as well. As a junior, Crumitie became a 3A Florida track champion in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes.

Crumitie's track history shows that he is a speedster as a wide receiver, which tends to translate well to the sport of football. With the combination of his catching ability with his speed, Crumitie poses as an offensive threat to opposing defenses.

Vanderbilt’s offense has a recent history of involving and using quick wide receivers wisely in its scheme. During the 2025 season, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea and offensive coordinator Tim Beck used now-former wide receiver Tre Richardson in the passing game often. Last season, Richardson – who also happens to be 5-foot-10 – caught 46 passes for 806 yards and seven touchdowns.

With a similar size to Richardson, it seems that Crumitie could be used for a similar role in the offense once he gets to Vanderbilt.

Lea and Beck have done a great job over the past couple of seasons of creating an offensive system that establishes the ground game, but also involves the pass catchers in the system as well. If Crumitie is able to find a spot in the scheme, perhaps he could be one of the next weapons for Vanderbilt.

Crumitie became the eighth commit in Vanderbilt’s 2027 class. Earlier in the week, the Commodores were able to add running back MJ Gideon and linebacker Ethan Hauser to the class. The class features four-star Omarii Sanders and seven three-star players. As of now, Vanderbilt has the No. 37 overall 2027 class in the country.

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