Vanderbilt Football Gains Commitment from  Offensive Tackle Gage Pitchford

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason earned another commitment on Sunday with the announcement of Gage Pitchford's commitment to join the squad.

A massive offensive tackle from the Peach State, Pitchford stands 6'6" 290-pounds but appears to have the frame to handle even more weight and muscle in the future.

Commodore Country reached out to the newest commit to see what ultimately lead the three-star prospect to his decision to sign with Vanderbilt.

"I chose Vanderbilt due to it being such a high level for both academics and football. Nashville is also such an amazing place," said Pitchford via text. "I instantly fell in love with the environment and atmosphere! The Coaching staff is incredible, as well! I truly believe that those guys are genuine people."

Pitchford does not currently hold a national or state ranking with 247 Sports; he currently holds 13 offers, including Mississippi State of the SEC, along with Kansas and Arizona State from Power Five conferences.

A view of his film shows a massive, athletic tackle that appears to move well in space and is powerful, though likely needs some work in a college strength program to fulfill his seemingly high ceiling.

His commitment looks to be an excellent addition to the current class of 2021, as Pitchford becomes the ninth player to join the list, and the second offensive tackle, joining Jake Ketschek.

Vanderbilt offensive line coach Pete Rossamando was the primary recruited for Pitchford and continues to be a strong presence for the Commodores.

While Arizona State appeared to be the biggest challenger to Vanderbilt, Rossomando managed to earn Pitchford's commitment while working against Kevin Mawae, an NFL Hall of Fame player. He is currently the offensive line coach for the Sun Devils.

The offensive line appears to be a point of emphasis for Mason and his staff in this cycle. Expecting more players upfront seems likely, including the pursuit of their reported top target in Texas prep center Ezra Oyatede, who is a top 50 player in the Lone Star State.

