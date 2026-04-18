Vanderbilt Football Edge Rusher To Be Out For Extended Stretch

NASHVILLE—-Vanderbilt football will likely be without LSU transfer CJ Jackson throughout the rest of the offseason and until some point the season, Clark Lea said Saturday.

Lea says that Jackson has undergone surgery and noted him as one of Vanderbilt’s only players with a long-term injury,

Jackson saw time in six games and recorded three tackles, 2.0 TFL's and a half sack in his two seasons as a Tiger. At the time of his commitment, the indication was that he would have a more significant role within Vanderbilt’s program than he did in Baton Rouge.

As a high schooler, Jackson was a four-star recruit. When he entered the portal, he was tabbed a three-star prospect.

Jackson joined Vanderbilt in the winter as a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

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