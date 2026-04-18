Vanderbilt Football Edge Rusher To Be Out For Extended Stretch
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NASHVILLE—-Vanderbilt football will likely be without LSU transfer CJ Jackson throughout the rest of the offseason and until some point the season, Clark Lea said Saturday.
Lea says that Jackson has undergone surgery and noted him as one of Vanderbilt’s only players with a long-term injury,
Jackson saw time in six games and recorded three tackles, 2.0 TFL's and a half sack in his two seasons as a Tiger. At the time of his commitment, the indication was that he would have a more significant role within Vanderbilt’s program than he did in Baton Rouge.
As a high schooler, Jackson was a four-star recruit. When he entered the portal, he was tabbed a three-star prospect.
Jackson joined Vanderbilt in the winter as a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy