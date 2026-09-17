Vanderbilt Football Gears Up For NC State’s Dynamic Quarterback

NASHVILLE – This weekend features a matchup that Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea has prepared for before and will continue to prepare for with his team down the road.

Saturday, Vanderbilt takes on NC State and its dynamic, dual-threat quarterback CJ Bailey. By this point in his Vanderbilt tenure, Lea has had to prepare his defenses for dual-threat quarterbacks countless times. He even had to do it against Austin Peay quarterback Chris Parson just two weeks ago.

But not every quarterback that can pose a credible threat in the run and pass game are exactly the same, though. Somewhere in between the lines, there is always something about the next one that can hurt defenses in a way that only he can.

With preparation this week, Lea sees that there is an element to Bailey’s game that is different from other dual-threats quarterbacks.

“I think his effectiveness as a passer,” Lea said about the part of Bailey’s game that separates him. “I mean, the arm strength you see shows up. That’s really how he wants to win the game. HIs ability to extend plays in the pocket, his ability to escape outside and make it a long down. I think a lot of explosiveness comes off that.”

Coming into this season, Bailey was talked about as a sleeper pick to be in the Heisman conversation. A quarterback ready to have a breakout season for NC State. That train was halted in Week 0, where he threw for just 84 yards and one interception in a 34-8 loss to Virginia.

But do not let those numbers fool you into thinking he is ineffective. Bailey threw for 3,105 yards last season and had 25 passing touchdowns to his nine interceptions. He also added 215 yards and six touchdowns on the ground in 2025.

While his start to the season was rough, it should not give Vanderbilt any reason to underestimate the impact Bailey can have.

In the first game of the season, Vanderbilt’s defense did its job against Parson. But that was against Austin Peay. Saturday is by far the biggest test of the Commodores’ season thus far. It is the first benchmark they are facing this season.

Regardless, Vanderbilt still saw its fair share of quarterbacks that could run and pass a season ago. In fact, one of them was from the ACC with Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones. Vanderbilt handled its business then just like it will have to this weekend.

“We’ve faced good quarterbacks, too. So it’s just about containing him, collapsing the pocket, making him one-dimensional. That’ll be a big deal in this game and we’re looking forward to facing another good quarterback,” Rinaldi said.

Making Bailey one-dimensional is ultimately the biggest key for the Vanderbilt defense. If it can take away Bailey’s ability to create explosives, extend plays and escape the pocket, the Commodores will give themselves a good chance to win the game.

Against Virginia, NC State looked like a team that lost its starting tight end to the NFL, its star running back and its top wide receivers to the transfer portal. Vanderbilt will have to execute its game plan to make the Wolfpack look like that type of team again.

If it wreaks havoc defensively, then Vanderbilt will be one step closer to achieving its end-of-season goals. But the Commodores have to worry about succeeding this weekend first.

“This is a guy that wants to win with his arm and he can do that. He’s athletic, but again, I see the danger in the way he throws the ball downfield,” Lea said.

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