Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 2nd Round

The Nebraska Cornhuskers achieved their primary goal of the NCAA Tournament, finally getting their first tournament victory in school history. Now, it's time to see how far this team can go. Their next challenge will be the Vanderbilt Commodores in the Round of 32, who got past McNeese in the opening round.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this fascinating SEC vs. Big Ten duel on Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Vanderbilt -2.5 (-110)

Nebraska +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Vanderbilt -146

Nebraska +122

Total

OVER 148.5 (-110)

UNDER 148.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 21

Game Time: 8:45 pm ET

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): TNT

Vanderbilt Record: 27-8

Nebraska Record: 27-6

Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games vs. Big Ten opponents

Vanderbilt is 1-5 ATS in its last six games as a favorite

The UNDER is 5-1 in Nebraska's last six games

Nebraska has won 12 straight games played on a Saturday

Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska Key Player to Watch

Pryce Sandfort, F - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Pryce Sandfort is the heart and soul of this Nebraska team, and he brought his best stuff in the Round of 64, putting up 23 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. If the Cornhuskers are able to keep the good times rolling, Sandfort is going to play a big role in that.

Vanderbilt vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick

Both teams boast similar shooting numbers, ranking 30th and 35th in the country in effective field goal percentage. Where these two teams have some separation is on defense. The Cornhuskers are 18th in the country in defensive efficiency, while the Commodores are 95th.

It's also important to look at how each team defends the three, as both Nebraska and Vanderbilt rank in the top 100 in the country in opponent three-point field goal percentage. The Cornhuskers have the seventh-best opponent three-point field goal percentage at 29.9%, while Vanderbilt ranks 76th at 32.3%.

Given the fact that Nebraska is getting points as an underdog while sporting better defensive numbers, it leads me to believe the Cornhuskers are the side to back.

Pick: Nebraska +2.5 (-110)

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