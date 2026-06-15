Vanderbilt Football Gets Commitment From Another Significant 2027 Recruit

Vanderbilt football continues to make a statement with its 2027 recruiting class.

On Monday, the Commodores received a commitment from EDGE rusher Adekunbi Adetayo, per a report from Steve Wiltfong. The rating for Adetayo varies between recruitment sites, however. On 247Sports, Adetayo is listed as a three-star recruit while Rivals has him rated as a four-star. In his bio on Twitter/X, Adetayo lists himself as a four-star.

Regardless, Adetayo is Vanderbilt’s first EDGE rusher in its 2027 class and a piece that could certainly help the Commodores’ defense in the future. Adetayo is entering his final season at Malcolm X Shabazz High School in Newark, New Jersey. He stands at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.

Adetayo is rated as the No. 388 player nationally, the 34th best player at his position and the No. 7 player in his state, per the 247Sports composite rankings. Adetayo committed to Vanderbilt over Virginia Tech, Stanford and Kentucky.

On June 3, Adetayo made his commitment day public. Monday, he delivered on his decision and chose to play for Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea and his staff.

In his film, the thing that stands out most from Adetayo is his quick initial burst after the snap. Adetayo looks to have his timing of snaps consistent on time, which helps him get to his first move toward the quarterback quicker. His first move that he makes against offensive lineman helps throw opposing lineman off their spot and create broken plays for the opposing offense.

What also stands out from his film is his relentless pursuit of the quarterback. Even in the plays that it takes him a little bit longer to get to the quarterback, he finds a way to get to the quarterback eventually, whether it be a sack or forcing a fumble.

Adetayo is the 12th player to commit to Vanderbilt’s 2027 class. All 12 players are rated as three-stars or four-stars. Depending on which recruitment site someone values more, Adetayo could be considered the third four-star that Vanderbilt has gotten for next year’s group of newcomers.

Vanderbilt’s recruiting class shows that it has been on a heater as of late. The Commodores are doing their best to prove that they are not going back to the bottom of the SEC in a post-Diego Pavia era, but are rather staying relevant in the SEC and in college football as a whole.

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