Vanderbilt Football Gets Four-Star Offensive Lineman Commit

For the second time on Friday, Vanderbilt football made significant news in the recruiting world.

Per his announcement on Twitter/X, four-star offensive lineman Corey Laga has committed to Vanderbilt football.

“There are no words for how thankful I am for everyone’s encouragement and sacrifices. I am humbled to begin this new journey in my life. With all this being said I am committing to play at the next level at Vanderbilt! Anchor Down,” Laga said in his statement.

Per Rivals’ rankings, Laga is rated as the No. 1,022 played in the 2027 class, No. 84 offensive lineman and the No. 36 player in the state of Illinois. According to 247Sports’ composite ratings, Laga is the No. 451 ranked player in his class, No. 45 at his position and No. 17 in his state.

Laga has a big frame for a player that still has a year left to play before getting to Vanderbilt’s campus. Laga is 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds and is from Lemont, Illinois.

Laga committed to Vanderbilt over Oklahoma, Michigan State, Illinois, Iowa State and others.

Laga joins Omarii Sanders, Allen Evans, Grant Haviland, Jasper Ngokwere and Matt Williams as the four-stars in the class.

In his film, Laga shows a sense of relentless pursuit that helps create big holes in the rushing attack. He does plenty of work on the outer edge of the offensive line that helps prevent opposing defensive lineman from getting into the backfield.

His 2025 season highlights seems to show that Laga’s strength is run protection. Laga can also act as a lead blocker in screen passing plays. In those plays, he works his way quickly down the field and creates a path for the pass catcher to come up with chunk gains.

Laga is the third offensive lineman committed to Vanderbilt’s 2027 class. Ngokwere and Luke Burger are the other two.

Vanderbilt’s offensive system is built off the toughness and physicality of its offensive line. Referred to as “The Union,” Vanderbilt’s offensive line was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award in the 2025 season. Perhaps Laga could end up being a future leader of Vanderbilt’s offensive front.

The Commodores have put together an impressive class for next year. As of now, Vanderbilt is the No. 27 ranked 2027 class in college football on Rivals and No. 29 on 247Sports.

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