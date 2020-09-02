SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

Vanderbilt Football, Hit with Second Wave of Positive Test Results

Greg Arias

According to a report first published by the Vanderbilt University student newspaper, The Vanderbilt Hustler, a second wave of positive test results for COVID-19 has hit the Commodores football team, and also the soccer teams. 

Head football coach Derek Mason was scheduled to speak with media via a Zoom conference call on Wednesday morning, but that meeting was canceled by an email from the Commodores staff. 

While the reason for the cancelation is speculation, the same type of cancellation occurred when the Commodores underwent the first stoppage of practice after "several" players tested positive for the virus. 

The original stoppage followed positive test results on Aug.20. The following day, it was announced that all practices and team activities would be paused because of the positive tests. 

The team returned to practice on Aug.26, after missing five valuable days of practice time. 

There has been no official announcement from the university at this time. Still, another interruption is not a positive sign from Mason and his staff as they prepare for a tough ten-game SEC schedule beginning Sept. 26 in College Station, Texas. 

A Vanderbilt spokesperson provided the following statement to The Hustler at 11:33 a.m. CT regarding positive tests:

“We have been made aware of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within our football and soccer programs. The results were determined through our ongoing testing procedures, which are among a number of prevention protocols we have in place to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes and our larger community."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason on Fan Capacity for this Season

What will it look like this season inside Vanderbilt Stadium?

Greg Arias

Select Start Times Announced for Vanderbilt Football Games

Broadcast network, start times finalized for five Vandy football games.

Greg Arias

Selected SEC Football Games on ESPN Platforms

SEC football games available on the ESPN Network of stations this season.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Derek Mason on Heisman and National Champs

There has been a considerable amount of discussion about how legitimate a Heisman Trophy and National Championship winners might be in a season where not every school is participating.

Greg Arias

Selected SEC On CBS Football Games Announced

Here are the selected SEC games that will be available to viewers on CBS this season.

STAFF

Vanderbilt Chancellor Backs Athletics in Podcast Appearance

New Vanderbilt chancellor Daniel Diermeir goes on the record with Joe Fisher.

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: A Crazy Weeks Happenings

Our weekly stroll through the SEC.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt and Derek Mason, How Secure is His Position?

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated took a look at coaches on, or near the hot seat on Monday, including Vanderbilt's Derek Mason.

Greg Arias

BIG-10 Turmoil Shows Big Time Hypocrisy

What in the world is going on in the BIG-10 and how can the hypocrisy involved be tolerated by the school leaders?

Greg Arias

Could Change Be Coming to College Football?

LSU star wide receiver Jamar Chase has made the decision to opt-out of the coming season. This move could lead to a new era in college football.

Greg Arias