Vanderbilt Football Initial Injury Report Before Alabama Game

Vanderbilt football is looking to replicate what it did two years ago at home. The Commodores host No. 3 Alabama at home for the first time since they pulled off the unthinkable in 2024, beating a top-ranked Alabama team 40-35.

Vanderbilt is welcoming Alabama to FirstBank Stadium under familiar circumstances. Just like in 2024, Alabama is coming off a huge win that bolstered its resume. Meanwhile for Vanderbilt, it is now 4-5 and looking to make a late push for bowl eligibility.

Before the game kicks off Saturday, though, we have to see who will be available to play. Wednesday night, SEC teams released their initial player availability reports for this weekend’s games.

The biggest surprise for Vanderbilt is that EDGE rusher Edwin Kolenge is listed as "Out" for the game against Alabama. Kolenge has been one of the biggest additions from the transfer portal coming over from Boston College, and has become one of the biggest pieces of the Vanderbilt defensive line this season

Against Mississippi State, Kolenge recorded two tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sack. On the season, Kolenge has three sacks.

Another player Vanderbilt will not have this weekend is offensive lineman Ted Gregoire. Gregoire has been a depth piece on the offensive line for the Commodores this season, but will not be available this weekend.

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As expected, Vanderbilt will be without running back Evan Hampton, linebacker Josiah Broxton, defensive lineman Aaron Bryant and offensive lineman Gunner Givens to injuries.

Hampton broke a bone in his lower leg during the Kentucky game that ended his season while Broxton tore his ACL leading up to the Kentucky game, which was also a season-ending injuriy. Bryant also saw his season end with an ACL injury right before the beginning of conference play at the end of September. A few weeks ago, Lea announced that Givens sustained a season-ending hip injury.

Vanderbilt will still be without backup quarterback Blaze Berlowitz with a collarbone injury and linebacker Daniel Vollmer Jr. with an injury.

The good news for Vanderbilt, though, is that it does not have anyone doubtful, questionable or probable on Wednesday's injury report.

Vanderbilt’s initial injury report for this weekend. Edwin Kolenge is OUT Saturday. Definitely a big loss for the defensive line. pic.twitter.com/8DiYg1PfKG — Graham Baakko (@GrahamBaakko) November 12, 2026

The Commodores will look to control the time of possession and do what it did two years ago this weekend. Vanderbilt and Alabama will kickoff at 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

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