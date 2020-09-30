Vanderbilt Football Latest Commit a Local Product

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason continue their work o the recruiting trail and those efforts paid off again on Tuesday with the announcement of the newest member for the class of 2021.

Brentwood High School (Brentwood, Tn.) standout defensive back John Howse mad his commitment to the Commodores public on Tuesday with an announcement o Twitter that the is committed to Vanderbilt.

A three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247, Howse has outstanding size and length at 6'2" 185-pounds and also offers position versatility in that the is listed as a safety according to Rivals and a corner through 247.

Howse is a two-sport athlete, who also competes in track, where during his sophomore season, he ran an 11.98 100 and recorded a 20-6 long jump, according to 247.

Vanderbilt wasn't the only SEC team among the 25 offers held by Howse, as fellow conference members Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Missouri all extended invitations to the talented athlete.

Michigan, North Carolina State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Michigan, and Nebraska were among the other Power Fives to offers Howse.

Howse commitment brings the total number of current commitments to the COmmodores class of 2021 to 16, where Howse joins previous commits Alan Wright and Tyson Russel as a defensive back in this class for Mason and defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

