Vanderbilt Football Names Captains for 2026 Season

Over the weekend, Vanderbilt football has named its four captains to lead the roster through the 2026 season.

The Commodores will have two offensive and two defensive players captaining their ship over the course of the next few months. Per a media release, Vanderbilt’s captains are defensive lineman Issa Ouattara, linebacker Nick Rinaldi, tight end Cole Spence and running back Makhilyn “MK” Young.

After missing all but a few snaps of the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, Ouattara is back and ready to go for Vanderbilt this season. It is his second time being named a team captain for Vanderbilt. Ouattara is certain to provide a veteran presence and a huge piece of rush defense and pass rush to Vanderbilt’s defensive line.

Bringing pressure from the interior of the defensive line is going to be key for Vanderbilt’s defense this season. Ouattara is looking to be the guy that helps do that.

Meanwhile, Rinaldi’s story of his Vanderbilt career continues to produce results. It is the first time he has been named a captain. The former walk-on has put in the work throughout his career and has climbed the ladder to being one of the main producers of Vanderbilt’s defense and one of the leaders in the linebacker room.

Last season, Rinaldi led the Commodore defense with nine quarterback hits to go along with his 3.5 sacks and a pass break up. He finished the 2025 season with 47 tackles.

For Cole Spence, it is also his first time being named a captain for Vanderbilt. Last season, Spence played in the shadow of former Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers but now he steps into the leading role in his position room and for the Commodore offense.

Despite playing behind Stowers, though, Spence still came away with 15 receptions for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Spence’s biggest game of the 2025 season was his performance in a win over No. 10 LSU, where he caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Going into this season, Spence knows the responsibility he has not only for the tight ends, but for the team as a whole. It is an opportunity he is making sure to embrace.

“I want to be a really, really strong leader for the guys and bring guys around both in football and around the facility and also walk guys through their faith. Part of doing that is a lead by example orientation. So, I want to be so honed in on my process and finding extra spots in my day to get better and better so that I can have the best season I can ever have,” Spence told Vandy On SI over the summer.

Finally, MK Young is going into his first season as a Vanderbilt team captain. Young is one half of Vanderbilt’s lethal running back duo that is made up of him and Sedrick Alexander. Last season, Young had 414 yards on 46 carries, good for a whopping 9.0 yards per carry.

The efficiency and explosiveness Young brings to Vanderbilt is an element that is hard to find in the running game.

“All I know is anytime we get the ball and we get the privilege to carry the ball, I want to try to make it the best of the opportunity I’m blessed with. And I take very much pride in that,” Young said during Vanderbilt’s fall camp.

Vanderbilt’s team captains will look to lead their team to a good start to the 2026 season Saturday night as the Commodores take on Austin Peay at 6 p.m. CT.

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