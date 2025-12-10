Vanderbilt Football Opponent Briefing: Iowa

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt football has its bowl game assignment and has begun its preparations for Kirk Ferentz’ Iowa Hawkeyes. The Commodores will look to pick up their 11th win for the first time in program history against Iowa in Tampa Bay, but they’ll have to be sharp in order to get the job done.

“This group's earned the right to go play against a really strong Iowa team,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “Iowa for so long has kind of set the standard for what sustained success looks like. In our program, that's something we're aspiring to. So there aren't a lot of coaches in the profession that garner more respect than Kirk Ferentz. I'm looking forward to being able to compete against his team and spend a little time with him in the process. We're, like I said, really excited and grateful for the opportunity.”

Here’s an initial briefing on Iowa.

A tremendous offensive line

The chest of metal is pretty full for this Iowa offensive line.

All five starters on the line–all of which started all 12 games this season–received All-Big10 recognition. Each of them was selected to at least the third-team after the season’s conclusion.

Vanderbilt has an improved defensive line, but will be tested significantly up front as it looks to make things difficult on Iowa’s offense throughout the course of the day. Its front seven will have to bring it if it’s going to produce stops consistently.

An easier assignment for Vanderbilt’s cornerback and safety room

Vanderbilt’s corners have been through the ringer as they’ve been tasked with defending SEC wide receiver and tight end rooms, but in the ReliaQuest Bowl their roles may be more centered on defending the run than the pass.

Receiving is Iowa’s lowest-graded category on Pro Football Focus and its counting stats back that up, as well. Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski is a talented rusher, but hasn’t thrown for over 200 yards in a game this season.

Between a tight end injury, a talent level at wide receiver below what Vanderbilt is accustomed to facing and a scheme that appears to be more run-centric than reliant on the pass, Vanderbilt likely won’t have to worry about the pass as much as the run.

Vanderbilt will have a hard time making it a shootout

While Vanderbilt has differed from its 2024 blueprint by winning multiple shootouts, its opponent hasn’t exactly deviated from its formula. Iowa has scored 30 or more points six times this season, but its defense hasn’t allowed teams to keep pace with its offense during those games.

When Iowa loses, it’s a result of its offense failing to get the job done. It never appears to get blown out, either. The Hawkeyes’ four losses are a 16-13 heartbreaker to Iowa State, a 20-15 slugfest against Indiana, a similar 18-16 loss to Oregon and a 26-21 loss to USC. Iowa hasn’t given up more than 28 points all season.

In reality, it was a few plays away from the College Football Playoff.