Vanderbilt Football Defender Declares For NFL Draft: The Anchor

A new Vanderbilt football player has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Vanderbilt defensive lineman Zaylin Wood put out a statement on social media Sunday night to announce his decision to declare for the NFL Draft in April.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for His steadfast love throughout my college career. From growth and milestones to moments that tested me, He carried me through it all. I am thankful for the unwavering love and support from my parents, the Hendrix family, my son and my teammates,” Wood’s statement began.

Wood finished the season with 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks on the season. Wood also had two pass breakups and an interception in the Commodores’ 31-7 win over South Carolina.

Wood was one of the guys that helped anchor Vanderbilt’s defensive unit throughout the 2025 season. Wood’s ability to apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks along with the rest of the defensive line helped Vanderbilt have a successful 10-3 season.

Before arriving at Vanderbilt in 2024, Wood played at Middle Tennessee State, where he started in seven games as a redshirt junior in 2023.

“I want to thank Middle Tennessee State University for taking a chance on a kid who has been an underdog his entire life. Coach Stock and Coach West, the love and respect I have for you both is truly indescribable,” Wood said. “I also want to thank Vanderbilt University, Coach Lea, Coach Haye and Coach Black for playing a major role in helping me grow as a player. Being in that competitive environment pushed me to elevate my game and showcase my abilities.”

“This journey is far from over, and I am ready for what God has next. With that being said, I am officially declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Baseball Season Opener

10 days

The Anchor: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026

In Baseball America’s top 200 draft prospect list, the Commodores have two current players in Connor Fennell and Carter Johnstone and seven high school recruits listed in the top 200.

After Vanderbilt men’s basketball’s win over Ole Miss Saturday, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington took to Twitter late Saturday to thank the fans for showing up amidst the lasting impacts of ice and cold weather in the Nashville area.

Speaking of Vanderbilt men’s basketball, guard Duke Miles was seen walking on a crutch on his right side pregame Saturday. Miles had a “clean up” knee surgery the day after Vanderbilt beat Kentucky. There is no date set for Miles to return yet.

Monday’s Commodores Results

There were no games played Monday.

Tuesday’s Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the Puerto Rico Classic, Day 2

Commodores Quote of The Day

“People tell me all the time I am my worst enemy. Like, I push myself too much and beyond, one day I’m going to come to a breaking point. If I come to that breaking point, hopefully my story gets out and people understand why I do the [stuff] I do.” Earl Bennett

We’ll Leave You With This…

Two rounds down



Two rounds down

Dores go 8-under in the second 18 of the day to climb back into contention ⚓️⬇️

