Vanderbilt Football Post Fall Camp Depth Chart Projection: Offense
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NASHVILLE--When Clark Lea takes the podium for his first Tuesday press conference of the 2026 season, a Vanderbilt communications staffer will take a walk around Vanderbilt's team room passing out the golden document--Vanderbilt's 2026 depth chart.
Lea has generally avoided declarations with the depth chart by using or to avoid naming starters at a number of positions, but Vandy on SI isn't backing down from naming starters ahead of Lea's Tuesday media availability.
We've done our defensive depth chart, and now our offensive one is live. Here's who we're projecting to start, be next up and have a chance to see the field.
Quarterback
Starter: Blaze Berlowitz
Next Up: Jared Curtis
Others to Watch: Whit Muschamp, Jack Elliott
Berlowitz is Vanderbilt’s starter, but the question is how long he’ll be able to hold on to the job. Five-star freshman is the odds-on favorite to start most of Vanderbilt’s games in 2026 and he is still part of an ongoing quarterback competition on West End.
Even though Berlowitz is the starter in name, both quarterbacks will play against Austin Peay and Berlowitz is still fighting to win the job. It’s a harsh reality, but one that’s all but obvious with Curtis in the mix.
There’s no private indication within Vanderbilt’s program that it’s given up on Curtis being its quarterback of the future because of it selecting Berlowitz on Tuesday. It doesn’t seem like it’s ruling out the idea that Curtis could be its quarterback of the present in the next few weeks, either.
Berlowitz will have to be on his game on Saturday to give himself another week as the starter.
It’s also worth noting that Muschamp held off Elliott in fall camp and is Vanderbilt’s third quarterback by a significant amount in each direction.
Running Back
Starter: Sedrick Alexander
Next Up: MK Young, Jamezell Lassiter, Evan Hampton
Others to Watch: Gabe Fields
Vanderbilt didn’t need to see much of anything from Alexander and Young in camp because it knows what it has in those two. Lassiter is approaching that territory, as well.
The biggest offensive winner of camp was Evan Hampton, though, who made a case every day that he should be in line to receive significant playing time. The path may not be there for him in a room loaded with veterans, but he clearly separated himself from Fields in camp.
The case for Hampton to be considered Vanderbilt’s fastest running back could be made and he’s also helped by his pass catching abilities. He appears to be Vanderbilt’s running back of the future, and can be used in an effort to create explosive plays in 2026.
Vanderbilt will look to Alexander and Young to be one of the best running back duos in the conference, though.
Wide Reciever
Starters: Junior Sherrill, Ja’Cory Thomas, Cole Adams
Next Up: Tristen Brown, Kayleb Barnett
Others to Watch: Brycen Coleman, Joseph McVay, Kahden Smith
There was less movement here than there otherwise could’ve been because of some chalk patterns throughout fall camp, but Vanderbilt appears to have more of a clear pecking order here.
Sherrill is the best receiver by a large amount and may be the best player on the team. Thomas is finally healthy and looks like the No. 2 by a decisive amount. Adams missed the last stretch of camp, but he is experienced and is likely still the third option–although it wouldn’t be stunning if Brown or Barnett started over him, and that’s assuming he’s healthy.
Coleman finished camp strong, McVay is playing the best football that he has since arriving at Vanderbilt and Smith was a camp star, but none of them did quite enough to break into the top tier of receivers.
The strength of the room will still clearly hinge on what Vanderbilt can get beyond Thomas.
Tight End
Starter: Cole Spence
Next Up: Jayvontay Conner, Maurice Veney, Gabe Fisher
Others to Watch: Walter Taylor
Spence is the No. 1 tight end on the roster. He’s the full package and appears to be in line for a breakout if all goes to plan. He’s where this thing starts.
Conner is decidedly the No. 2, but is a talented pass catcher that is capable of a few breakout performances. Veney and Fisher are good enough to get on the field as blockers and can catch passes once and awhile.
Taylor is still learning the position and is still a wild card in the room.
Offensive Line
Starters: Beau Johnson, Cade McConnell, Lyndon Cooper, Kevo Wesley, Clinton Azubuike
Next Up: Orion Irving, Micah DeBose, Keegan Wechsler
Others to Watch: CJ Williams, Mitchell Smith, Gunnar Givens
Vanderbilt probably hasn’t firmly decided what five will play all season, but it appears as if Johnson, McConnell, Cooper and Azubuike are the four most likely options here. Wesley appears to be healthy, and there’s some real optimism in regard to what he can be as a result. There could be an or at one of the guard spots in Tuesday’s official depth chart.
Irving appears to be the next guy up, although it’s hard to know exactly what DeBose is at this stage because of how limited he was in practice. Vanderbilt appears to be high on Smith and Williams, but they may take more time to be go-to guys on the line.
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Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy