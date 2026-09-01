Vanderbilt Football Post Fall Camp Depth Chart Projection: Offense

NASHVILLE--When Clark Lea takes the podium for his first Tuesday press conference of the 2026 season, a Vanderbilt communications staffer will take a walk around Vanderbilt's team room passing out the golden document--Vanderbilt's 2026 depth chart.

Lea has generally avoided declarations with the depth chart by using or to avoid naming starters at a number of positions, but Vandy on SI isn't backing down from naming starters ahead of Lea's Tuesday media availability.

We've done our defensive depth chart, and now our offensive one is live. Here's who we're projecting to start, be next up and have a chance to see the field.

Quarterback

Quarterback Blaze Berlowitz (1) participates in Vanderbilt’s football practice Thursday, August 13, 2026 at McGugin Practice Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter: Blaze Berlowitz

Next Up: Jared Curtis

Others to Watch: Whit Muschamp, Jack Elliott

Berlowitz is Vanderbilt’s starter, but the question is how long he’ll be able to hold on to the job. Five-star freshman is the odds-on favorite to start most of Vanderbilt’s games in 2026 and he is still part of an ongoing quarterback competition on West End.

Even though Berlowitz is the starter in name, both quarterbacks will play against Austin Peay and Berlowitz is still fighting to win the job. It’s a harsh reality, but one that’s all but obvious with Curtis in the mix.

There’s no private indication within Vanderbilt’s program that it’s given up on Curtis being its quarterback of the future because of it selecting Berlowitz on Tuesday. It doesn’t seem like it’s ruling out the idea that Curtis could be its quarterback of the present in the next few weeks, either.

Berlowitz will have to be on his game on Saturday to give himself another week as the starter.

It’s also worth noting that Muschamp held off Elliott in fall camp and is Vanderbilt’s third quarterback by a significant amount in each direction.

Running Back

Vanderbilt running back Sedrick Alexander (28) jumps over Tennessee defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter: Sedrick Alexander

Next Up: MK Young, Jamezell Lassiter, Evan Hampton

Others to Watch: Gabe Fields

Vanderbilt didn’t need to see much of anything from Alexander and Young in camp because it knows what it has in those two. Lassiter is approaching that territory, as well.

The biggest offensive winner of camp was Evan Hampton, though, who made a case every day that he should be in line to receive significant playing time. The path may not be there for him in a room loaded with veterans, but he clearly separated himself from Fields in camp.

The case for Hampton to be considered Vanderbilt’s fastest running back could be made and he’s also helped by his pass catching abilities. He appears to be Vanderbilt’s running back of the future, and can be used in an effort to create explosive plays in 2026.

Vanderbilt will look to Alexander and Young to be one of the best running back duos in the conference, though.

Wide Reciever

Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) goes through drills during practice at Vanderbilt University’s McGugin Center practice fields Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starters: Junior Sherrill, Ja’Cory Thomas, Cole Adams

Next Up: Tristen Brown, Kayleb Barnett

Others to Watch: Brycen Coleman, Joseph McVay, Kahden Smith

There was less movement here than there otherwise could’ve been because of some chalk patterns throughout fall camp, but Vanderbilt appears to have more of a clear pecking order here.

Sherrill is the best receiver by a large amount and may be the best player on the team. Thomas is finally healthy and looks like the No. 2 by a decisive amount. Adams missed the last stretch of camp, but he is experienced and is likely still the third option–although it wouldn’t be stunning if Brown or Barnett started over him, and that’s assuming he’s healthy.

Coleman finished camp strong, McVay is playing the best football that he has since arriving at Vanderbilt and Smith was a camp star, but none of them did quite enough to break into the top tier of receivers.

The strength of the room will still clearly hinge on what Vanderbilt can get beyond Thomas.

Tight End

Nov 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Cole Spence (16) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starter: Cole Spence

Next Up: Jayvontay Conner, Maurice Veney, Gabe Fisher

Others to Watch: Walter Taylor

Spence is the No. 1 tight end on the roster. He’s the full package and appears to be in line for a breakout if all goes to plan. He’s where this thing starts.

Conner is decidedly the No. 2, but is a talented pass catcher that is capable of a few breakout performances. Veney and Fisher are good enough to get on the field as blockers and can catch passes once and awhile.

Taylor is still learning the position and is still a wild card in the room.

Offensive Line

Sep 27, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Cade McConnell (70) gestures to his coach against the Utah State Aggies during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starters: Beau Johnson, Cade McConnell, Lyndon Cooper, Kevo Wesley, Clinton Azubuike

Next Up: Orion Irving, Micah DeBose, Keegan Wechsler

Others to Watch: CJ Williams, Mitchell Smith, Gunnar Givens

Vanderbilt probably hasn’t firmly decided what five will play all season, but it appears as if Johnson, McConnell, Cooper and Azubuike are the four most likely options here. Wesley appears to be healthy, and there’s some real optimism in regard to what he can be as a result. There could be an or at one of the guard spots in Tuesday’s official depth chart.

Irving appears to be the next guy up, although it’s hard to know exactly what DeBose is at this stage because of how limited he was in practice. Vanderbilt appears to be high on Smith and Williams, but they may take more time to be go-to guys on the line.

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