Vanderbilt Football Prospect: Defensive End Javon Nelson

Nothing is a given in the world of high school football recruiting but getting players to consider your program is a large part of the battle. Such is the case for Murfreesboro, Tn. Prep standout Javon Nelson.

The Riverdale star currently holds an impressive list of 17 offers, including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and the Commodores from the SEC. Add the like of Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, and you get the idea that Nelson is a player.

At 6'3" 260-pounds, Nelson has the frame to add more bulk or the athleticism to stand up as a rush end at his current size. He is best described as versatile, which in today's college football vernacular might just be the biggest compliment a player can receive.

While not expected to make a decision, Nelson tweeted his top-10, which included the Commodores.

The Commodores and first-year defensive coordinator Ted Roof, are in need of more pass rushers, something that Nelson could provide them at either defensive end or outside linebacker.

According to the 247 Sports composite rankings, Nelson is currently the No. 9 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 22 strong-side defensive end in the nation.