Vanderbilt Football Prospect: Quintin Sommerville

The Vanderbilt Commodores are currently in contention for the services of four-star defensive end Quintin Sommerville as one of four serious contenders, along with Florida State, Michigan, and Washington. They are all vying for his signature.

A Scottsdale, Az. native, Sommerville is on the slender side at 6'1" 230-pounds, but the talent and physical abilities are easily recognizable when watching his film.

247 Sports Blair Angulo's evaluation of Sommerville includes high praise for the talented defensive end.

"Stocky build with broad shoulders and decent length. Smart pass-rusher with array of counter moves. Technically sound and maintains low pad level. Manages to get underneath blocks and uses strong lower half to push forward. Mobile and spry in pass-rush situations. Disengages from blocks and shows flexibility to bend in pursuit. Finishes plays in the backfield. Stays gap conscious in run support. Could improve overall athleticism and quickness off the edge. Potential to be a multi-year Power Five starter and future NFL Draft selection."

As for Rivals.com, they list Vanderbilt as the "darkhorse" No.5 team on Sommerville's list.

"Vanderbilt should probably be considered a darkhorse at this point, especially until Somerville actually books a trip to Nashville to see the school. Playing in the SEC is a major draw, especially for a program where he could get on the field early." "Playing for coach Derek Mason and that staff could be a big deal. The academics at Vanderbilt would be something Somerville is looking for, as well. But until a visit happens, the Commodores are probably lower on the list."

Still, being on that list and having the potential to entice Sommerville to Nashville for a visit at some point is a breakthrough for Mason and his staff.

The biggest question is, can they get him here and then close the deal if he visits.

Time will tell.

