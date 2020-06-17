Vanderbilt Football Prospect: Reciever Jayson Raines

When it comes to wide receivers in this day of college football, teams are looking for tall, durable, and physical players who can win against press coverage and on deep balls against smaller defensive backs.

New Jersey prep product Jayson Raines, at 6'3" 185-pounds, has the height and frame to add bulk and become that type physical receiver at the next level.

Raines currently holds 20 scholarship offers, with Vanderbilt being the only SEC offer at this point. He also holds Power Five offers from Miami, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Wake Forrest, among those under consideration.

His high school, West Orange, is one of the most talented in New Jersey, and Raines is a large part of their offense. As a junior, Raines collected 47 receptions for 786 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2019.

"I really want to get some visits in before deciding, and I was hoping to make a decision before the start of my season," Raines said in an interview with Pittsburgh Now Sports. "Right now, I have no school that I'm leaning towards; I don't know where people got the Rutgers thing (rumors said he was strongly considering Rutgers over the rest) because it's my hometown school I guess. Right now, I'm talking with Pitt a lot, Princeton, Miami, Vanderbilt. I really want the chance to get to know these schools."

No decision date has been set, but Raines would be an excellent addition to the Commodores offense should Derek Mason and his staff secure his signature.