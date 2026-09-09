Vanderbilt Football Ready to Face Dynamic Delaware Quarterback

NASHVILLE – The story going into Saturday for Vanderbilt football is the same this week as it was a week ago. The Commodores will not be overlooking what many on the outside would consider an inferior opponent that Vanderbilt should blowout.

And this week, Vanderbilt is more justified to not overlook its opponent this week. Vanderbilt is taking on Delaware this week, a program that is ahead of schedule despite moving to the FBS just a year ago.

Last season, the Blue Hens went 7-6 and won a bowl game in their first year in the FBS. Delaware’s successful initial season at the highest level of Division I football was led by its quarterback, Nick Minicucci.

The Delaware senior has spent all four seasons of his college career at the school as he has climbed his way to the leading role of the offense. In 2025, Minicucci started for the first time in his career and he did not disappoint.

En route to a season that ended in a bowl victory, Minicucci threw for 3,683 yards with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 23 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns with 235 rushing yards.

There is no question that Minicucci’s numbers and capabilities have caught the attention of Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.

“The first thing I noticed is he’s got an interesting delivery and it just seems so effortless. He puts the ball where he wants it to go and it’s catchable balls. I think their ability to hit the 50/50 ball on the sideline, the back shoulder stuff. That’s going to challenge us now,” Lea said of his first impressions of Minicucci’s film.

Minicucci started his 2026 season where he left off in 2025. Against Merrimack in Delaware’s season-opener, he threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-7 win, though he did throw an interception.

With the volume at which Delaware throws it, Vanderbilt’s secondary will almost certainly see a heavy workload, which puts added pressure on the Commodores’ cornerbacks and safeties to get the job done.

Lea described Delaware’s offense as more of a west coast style offense, where Delaware controls the clock by marching down the field with a plethora of completed passes with the occasional completions that are 20 yards or more downfield.

But with the test Vanderbilt’s secondary will be confronted with, it also should provide plenty of opportunities to create turnovers, which is something the Commodores did not do against Austin Peay. Lea is going to challenge his team to make sure his guys find a way to create turnovers this week.

“Can we be opportunistic in zone coverage and step in front of one or two? We didn’t have a takeaway last week. We need to get a takeaway. And then in man coverage, how are we dealing with the back shoulders and 50/50 balls,” Lea said.

The good thing for Vanderbilt about Delaware’s offense, however, is the fact that the Blue Hens’ run game is close to nonexistent. In Delaware’s first game, no player had more than six rushing attempts, which shows how dependent it is on the passing game being successful.

In other words, if Vanderbilt is able to lock in on pass defense then it will severely limit what Delaware can do offensively. It would have to force Delaware to establish a rushing attack that did not exist before this week.

Vanderbilt’s defensive line will be just as important as its secondary Saturday. If Vanderbilt is able to overwhelm the Delaware offensive line and shrink the pocket, it is going to take a lot of heat off the secondary and speed up Minicucci’s throws, which could result in a mistake on his part.

Delaware has the respect of Vanderbilt. The Commodores just have to make sure they do their job.

“It’s going to be about four-quarter discipline because this is a really capable player and they have a really good system for him,” Lea said.

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