Vanderbilt Football Recruit: Ikenna Ugbaja

Greg Arias

Ikenna Ugbaja is an exciting prospect on the college football recruiting trail. Already 6'3" 285-pounds, he is a man-child with potential for more growth. 

The Belmont Hill High product from Belmont, Ma. holds ten offers, along with Vanderbilt, including Boston College, Michigan, Syracuse, Rutgers, and Wake Forrest from Power Five conferences. 

UMass, Georgetown, Princeton, and Temple have also offered, while Duke, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Tennessee, Northwestern UCLA, and Wisconsin have all shown interest. 

After watching the film and seeing his first step and speed on tape, the reported 4.7 40-yard time seems legit as this guy can move for his size. His frame is such that he can add ten pounds of muscle and not impact his athletic ability. He already has a dominant lower half and looks to have a powerful punch. 

Ugbaja is currently rated as the No.10 prospect in the state but holds no national ranking from Rivals, while 247 lists him as the No.8 player in the state and the No. 73 defensive tackle. His national rank is No. 1144 under the composite rankings. 

In watching his film, it's clear what the Commodores and the others who have offered see in Ugbaja, and that is the upside. He has room to grow and improve, and his intelligence and the work ethic are there that make him an exciting prospect. 

While there is no clear leader or any indication of when a decision might come, Ugbaja is one to follow for Commodore fans in the recruiting process. 

