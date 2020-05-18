Vanderbilt Football Recruit: Jack Bech

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason currently hold verbal commitments from five high school seniors who have publicly announced their intentions to join the SEC program.

Among those five, Louisiana wide receiver Jack Bech is the first student-athlete we will profile in the class of 2021.

Bech is a talented and athletic prospect, as the highlight video above proves. At 6'1" 203, the St. Thomas More High School star appears to be a total package with size, good speed, excellent hands, and above-average athletic ability as sown by some of the leaping receptions in his film.

While his timed speed and other such metrics aren't known, the best way to evaluate a player is based on the film, and as a very wise old coach once said, the tape doesn't lie, and that appears the case for Bech.

Bech held 14 offers at the time of his commitment to the Commodores, including Arizona, Tulane, Houston, and Notre Dame, among others, which is also an indication of what other coaches and programs think of his talents.

Vanderbilt was able to host Bech for a visit in February. Still, because of the coronavirus, it was one of only a handful of campuses he visited along with LSU, Louisiana-Lafayette, and Tulane.

The top-10 prospect in Louisiana's 2021 class, Bechis, currently ranks as the No. 63 wide receiver nationally according to Rivals and No.94 by 247 Sports.

As a junior in 2019, Bech helped St. Thomas More to an 11-2 record and the Louisiana Division II state championship with 91 receptions for 1,668 yards, an average of 18.3 yards per catch with 20 touchdowns for the season.

Industry-generated 247Sports Composite rates Bech as a strong three-star recruit who is ranked No. 77 nationally among 2021 wide receiver prospects, as well as No. 13 overall regardless of position in the state of Louisiana for his class. The 247Sports rankings also consider Bech a strong three-star, rated as an 86, and ranked in the top 20 prospects in Louisiana for the 2021 cycle.

A solid prospect with the athletic talent and ability to improve, the ceiling for Bech seems high. Now it's up to the Commodores to hold onto him as his recruitment will likely continue until signing day with other teams possibly joining the fray in hopes of flipping his commitment.

