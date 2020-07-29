CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Football Recruit: Jaden Slocum

Greg Arias

Jaden Slocum is a three-star safety from the football hotbed of the Metro Atlanta area, where he stars at Alpharetta High School. His recruitment has taken off despite the lack of lofty rankings from the recruiting experts. 

He is currently rated as the No. 29 overall player in the state according to Rivals.com and the No.43 player per 247 Sports, Slocum rates as an average player.

College recruiters, however, are making him a priority on the wish list for the class of 2021, in part because of what flashes when watching film of this versatile  6'2" 190-pounder on the field. 

Speed, physicality, and a seemingly fearless nature are the top traits displayed when watching film of this prospect. 

Slocum excels as a receiver, safety, and a return man for the Raiders, where he is a threat with or without the ball in his hands. Possessing a 4.5 40-yard dash time, this multi-sport athlete can run past defenders on offense, track opponents as a defender and turn in the electric play in the return game.  

It's evident when watching his tape what recruiters see, and why he currently holds 24 offers from Power Five conference teams. 

Besides the Commodores, other SEC teams to have offered Slocum include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Tennessee. 

Clemson, Notre Dame, USC, Michigan, Stanford, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, and Florida State, among others, also have extended offers to Slocum, making his list of suiters as impressive as any in the nation.

While there is no date set for a shortening of the list, or announcement of a decision, Slocum has said in recently published interviews that he and his family are talking through the offers and hope to have it narrowed down somewhat soon. 

He's also said that he is in no hurry to settle on a school, as he feels it's better to take his time and assure that the final choice is the best for him and his family. 

The Commodores are on the list, though the competition is stiff, as of now, they have a chance to land a talented player that could help in many ways. 

