Vanderbilt Football Recruit: Jordan Dingle

The Vanderbilt Commodores are in the market for tight ends in the class of 2021, and one in particular, who lives just a short drive away, has their attention and holds a scholarship offer from head coach Derek Mason.

Jordan Dingle is a 6'4" 225-pound tight end prospect from Bowling Green High School in nearby Bowling Green, Ky. and the No.17 ranked player in the nation at his position would be a significant addition to this class of the Commodores can secure his commitment.

DIngle currently holds 22 scholarship offers, five of which come from SEC programs, besides the Commodores that include Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and South Carolina. He also holds Power Five offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Northwestern, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Rutgers.

While Kentucky is the presumed leader for his services, there has been no clear indication from Dingle as to where he is leaning at the moment. However, should distance play a part in his final decision, the Commodores would seem to factor into that equation, considering they are logistically closer than Lexington.

Still, it seems that Mason and company have some work to do here as the recruitment is still wide open and more offers could come with a strong showing this season.

Over the last two seasons, Dingle has been a critical producer for his team. He has been their leading as both a sophomore with 446 yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions and again last fall when he had 474 yards and five touchdowns on 35 receptions.

It would seem likely that his name will again be at the top of the list in his senior campaign as he looks to continue his rise.

Dingle's older brother Justice is currently a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman for Georgia Tech, where the younger brother also holds an offer.

Interestingly, Dingle is a native of Murfreesboro, Tn, where he and his family lived before making a move to Kentucky.

