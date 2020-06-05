CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Football Recruiting Quarterback Lucas Coley

Greg Arias

Derek Mason and the Vanderbilt Commodores staff are hot on the heels of the recruits as they attempt to secure commitments for the class of 2021. 

So far there are seven verbal commits to the Commodores at a variety of positions, except quarterback where the Mason would like to have at least one in this class.

Though there have been offers made to other quarterbacks, one of the most intriguing prospects on the Commodores radar might be Lucas Coley. 

The three-star signal-caller from San Antonio Tx. Cornerstone High School is a dual-threat standing 6'2" 197-pounds who has reported offers from 34 schools, including Arkansas, Tennessee, and the Commodores from the SEC.   

 Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch is the lead recruiter for the Commodores and would work directly with Coley should he decide to attend Vanderbilt. However, that seems like a longshot according to Rivals.com who has the Texan heading to Arkansas to join the Razorbacks. 

When watching Coley on film, his speed- reportedly 11.35 in the 100m & a 23.3 in the 200, though unconfirmed- shows up as he consistently is able to make plays moving in the pocket and running away from defenders. His athleticism along with his arm strength have propelled him up recruiting boards.    

To illustrate his versatility, in a game versus Bishop-Lynch last season, Coley threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns on just eight completions, while also running 32 times for 191 yards and three scores. 

The state of Texas is talent-rich and according to texasfootball.com, Coley is the No.11 quarterback prospect in the state and No. 92 overall. Those rankings could change should Coley produce a strong senior season in 2020.   

What will play the leading role for Coley in his final decision?

"“Part of my checklist is just a school I can see myself living at for 4-5 years," Coley explained. "A school that has its staff together. (A school) that’s not only going to build me as a football player but an athlete as a student," said Coley in an article with KENS5 News San Antonio. "Build me spiritually with my relationship with Christ.”

