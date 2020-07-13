Vanderbilt Football Recruit: Montrell Johnson

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head football coach Derek Mason are working feverishly toward the recruiting class of 2021, where one key position is running back.

In an attempt to secure the commitments of perhaps more than one back, the Commodores made multiple offers at that position, including an offer to Lousiana standout Montrell Johnson.

At 5'10" 184-pounds, Johnson is a smaller type back than Dylan Betts-Pauley, who previously committed to the Commodores. Johnson is a more elusive, speed back.

A product of De La Salle High School in New Orleans, Johnson recently committed to the University of Arizona, but that has not stopped the Commodores from pursuing him according to a source in the recruiting industry.

Along with Vanderbilt, Johnson also holds an offer from Tennessee of the SEC, and Virginia, Colorado, Kansas, and Arizona of Power Five conferences.

While the likelihood of flipping Johnson's commitment seems slim, he has not officially shut down his recruitment at this time, meaning that the Commodores can continue to work in hopes of that outcome.

Johnson is a name to know, though not a likely member of this class, but as a three-star player, and understanding the world of college football, stranger things have happened, and will again at some point.

