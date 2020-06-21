Vanderbilt Football Recruit Profile: BJ Harris

When it comes to running backs, college coaches issue multiple offers across the country in hopes of landing the number of players coaches feel they need to add in a given recruiting class.

For Vanderbilt in the 2021 recruiting cycle, that number currently stands at 20 players with offers. There is no way that the Commodores will take that many players in one position, but not all players with offers are even considering that offer.

One player who is considering the Commodores is in-state Chattanooga prospect, BJ Harris.

The McCallie School product stands 5'10" 193-pounds and is ranked as the No. 21 player in the state, the No. 45 overall running back and the No. 730 player nationally by the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Among his offers, Harris currently holds nine from SEC teams, including Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, South Carolina, and Missouri.

Other Power Five offers Harris has received include, Nebraska, Virginia, and Georgia Tech.

As a junior in 2019, Harris helped lead his Blue tornado team to the Division II-AAA state title, rushing for 88 yards on 15 carries in a 28-7 win over Montgomery Bell Academy last December.

While not blessed with blazing speed, above-average speed, is not afraid to work between the tackles and runs with a physical style that is larger than his actual size.

His vision is perhaps his biggest strength, as he sees the field, finds the hole, and is decisive in making cuts and running to daylight.

Both rivals and 247 Sports list no current leaders for Harris' signature, and no date has been set for the elimination of teams on his list.

However, considering his proximity to Nashville, it seems likely he will visit Vanderbilt once that window reopens from the pandemic stoppage.

Harris's stock should continue to climb in 2020 as his team is one of the top programs in the state and their division, and a big season is expected from him.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.