Vanderbilt Football Recruit Profile: Jackson Hamilton

Versatility on the football field is a valuable commodity, and college football coaches are targeting players that can play more than one position in recruiting.

Jackson Hamilton is one such player, and depending on which service you follow will determine which position he might play at the next level.

A producer of Blessed Trinity Catholic School, in Roswell, Ga. Hamilton is listed anywhere from 6' to 6'2" and from 190 to 205-pounds. Those numbers will likely be settled at a camp soon, but for now, it varies.

So to do the positionHamilton might play at the next level, with Sports Illustrated All-American and 247Sports listing him as an outside linebacker while Rivals lists him as a safety.

Either way, it speaks to the position versatility that Hamilton could possess for the college of his choice.

Hamilton holds 25 offers, but recently released his top-eight which included Vanderbilt along with Florida States, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri.

Evaluators list his explosives as a linebacker with high ball awareness. His speed jumps out immediately as he was able to go back into coverage quickly. He also possesses above-average ball skills and pops as a tackler. He is the kind of player that could be used in any situation, whether on run or passing downs. It's his speed; however, that would give a coaching staff great flexibility and how they used him.

Currently a three-star, Hamilton is ranked as the No. 67 player in the state of Georiga, and the No. Fifty-six ranked linebacker in the nation according to the 247 composite rankings.

As a junior, Hamilton collected 66 total tackles (38 solos), 2.0 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble, while also spending time as a running back on offense.

While the Commodores are solidly in his top eight, head coach Derek Mason and his staff might have the inside track considering Hamilton's older brother, Elijah, will be a redshirt senior cornerback for Vanderbilt in 2020.

Having the opportunity to play one season with his brother can only help Mason as part of his recruiting pitch to the younger Hamilton.

