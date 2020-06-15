Vanderbilt Football Recruit Profile: Javon Bullard

As the recruiting season for college football programs continues forward, the Vanderbilt Commodores staff are hard at work identifying talent and providing offers to prospective student-athletes, including one recently offered Georgia prep product.

Cornerback Javon Bullard (6'0" 183-pounds) is a three-star prospect from Baldwin High School in Milledgeville, Georgia, where the rising senior has seen his stock and offers skyrocket.

Bullard currently holds 21 offers, including those from Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and the Commodores from the SEC. Other Power Five offers include Georgia Tech, Wake Forrest, Virginia, UCF, NC State, Louisville, East Carolina, Boston College, and Cincinnati, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, and Southern Miss.

Currently,Rivals.com ranks Bullard as the No.56 overall player in the talent-rich state of Georgia and the No.47 overall cornerback in the nation, and those numbers are likely to continue an upward trend should he deliver a strong senior campaign.

Though Bullard has announced his top seven, which does not currently include the Commodores, he is the kind of player that would be a great addition to the Commodores. According to sources, Mason and his staff are continuing their pursuit of the two-sports standout, despite his previous announcement.

Also a track athlete, Bullard has posted an impressive 23.05 time in the 200-meters as a member of the Middle Georgia Jaguars Club.

Though securing his commitment seems long-shot at best, the world of recruiting is a strange proposition at times, and things could change in the future.

Regardless, the work will continue for head coach Derek Mason and his staff as they attempt to collect the best available talent to fill the remainder of their 2021 class.

