Vanderbilt Football Recruit Profile: Kaleb Edwards

The Vanderbilt Commodores continue their work on the recruiting trail with one of the areas of need being the defensive secondary.

New defensive coordinator Ted Roof is personally on the trail recruiting for these positions, and one player he has given a scholarship offer is Dacula, Georgia, safety Kaleb Edwards.

At 6'0" 190-pounds, the Dacula High standout has ideal size and speed for a defender at the back of the secondary. He is currently ranked as the No.60 player in the state of Georgia and the No. 65 safety nationally according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

Edwards holds 22 offers, with Vanderbiltcurrently being the only SEC school among those offers. Others include Notre Dame, Stanford, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Colorado, Iowa State, Northwestern, Wake Forrest, and West Virginia, among Power Five offers.

A versatile player, Edward projects as a safety in college. Still, as a junior last season, he played multiple positions on offense, including quarterback, and amassed an impressive stat line. He finished the season with 66 rushes for 1,153 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 29 receptions for 566 yards and three scores. Defensively, Edwards recorded 86 tackles, ten pass breakups, and four interceptions in 14 games for the Falcons.

For his efforts, Edwards was named the Offensive Player of the Year for Gwinnett County by the Gwinnett Post.

According to Clint Jenkins, his head coach at Dacula, Edwards is the perfect fit for any locker room.

"He's a little more squared away and a little more mature than most kids his age," Jenkins said in an interview published by NDInsider. "Great student and is just a great kid you don't ever have to worry about in the community or the school. He's a no-risk guy. He's a guy you're going to want in your locker room. He's a hardworking kid. Smart kid."

Not only is Edwards a leader on the field and locker room. He reportedly holds a 3.7 GPA. That is supported not only by his offers from Vanderbilt and Stanford, but Harvard has also offered the talented athlete.

No date has been set for Edward's commitment, but he is one to watch moving forward in the recruiting process.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.