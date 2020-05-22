Vanderbilt Football Recruit Report: Jake Ketschek

One area where Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason and staff are prioritizing for the recruiting class of 2021 is the offensive line where games are won and lost in the SEC.

As part of that effort, new offensive line coach Peter Rossomando has been actively working the northeast and helped secure the commitment of three-star lineman Jake Ketschek.

A versatile player, Ketschek (6'4" 305-pounds), has the size and wingspan, 79.5 inches to play tackle, but seems more likely a fit at guard on the college level because he lacks ideal height desired by most coaches today.

The first-team, all-state performer from St. Augustine Prep in Richland, NJ. has a tremendous ceiling because of his large frame here he can easily handle more muscle mass without impacting his movement skills.

Ketschek is the first offensive line commit; he joins Tyler Bence, a defensive lineman from Huntsville, Al. who was the first defensive line commit as the only two linemen in the class at this time.

He announced his commitment to Vanderbilt with the following statement:e

"I would like to thank God for blessing me with the size and talent to play football at the Division 1 level. I would like to also thank my parents for their endless support of my goals and believing in me. I would like to also thank the coaches who recruited me to play at their school. Finally, I would like to thank the entire staff at Vanderbilt for seeing my potential and giving me the opportunity to play at such a prestigious school. With that being said, I am committing to play football at Vanderbilt University #Anchordown."

Ketschek's St. Augustine Prep has one of the more interesting nicknames you will see. Named the Hermits, the private school finished the 2019 season with a 7-4 record and ranked 5th in the West Jersey American- Non-Public Group 4.

