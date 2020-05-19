Vanderbilt Football Recruit Report: Terion Sugick

Terion Sugick committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores football program on April 20, and in his social media post made the statement "I wanted to chase something great!"

He took things a step further that day when his followup tweet shared a deeper look into the mind of the young Commodores to be and his vision of what he wants to do for his future college program.

"FYI. When I Say I’m Trying To Change The Culture & Flip The Program Around. I Mean The Recruits, Different SEC Teams, and Some People In The Public’s Prospective On Vandy! I Believe In @CoachDerekMason Vision & Can't-Wait To Be Under His Guidance & Leadership #AnchorDown," wrote Sugick.

The 6'2" 285-pound three-star recruit became an instant hit with Commodores fans following his posts and has continued to show his commitment to the Commodores in unique ways, including a reference to the NFL Draft in four years.

Nicknamed "Tank," the book on Sugick the player reads as exactly what a coach would want from a defensive lineman, tough, physical with a high motor, excellent strength, and an above-average burst off the snap.

Recruiting experts also believe Sugick has an extremely high ceiling and can become a true difference-maker along the defensive line for the Commodores because of his physical abilities and his drive and determination to become the best player he can.

As you can see from the above highlight film, Sugick possesses all these traits and has the frame to add more size and physical strength, which is something he will need to compete inside in the SEC where line play is the best in the nation.

Sugick is an interesting prospect and could see himself in a position for early playing time as part of a defensive line rotation. He will need some time in the strength and conditioning program, but from watching him, he would not be totally overwhelmed in spot duty as a true freshman should the need arise.

