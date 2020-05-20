Vanderbilt Football Recruit Report: Tyson Russell

An old football adage that many coaches live by says you can never have enough pass rushers or cornerbacks on your roster. So adding a quality corner to the Vanderbilt Commodores roster seems a good move for head coach Derek Mason in the class of 2021.

Tyson Russell is a 5'10" 160-pound three-star corner from Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. He spent his junior season as a rotational player that tallied three interceptions for the Raiders team that went 15-0 and won a 7-A state title in a state that annually produces some of the top talents in the country.

Speed is the name of the game with Russell, as the senior-to-be has posted a forty time of 4.35, which is NFL caliber, and what stands out most in the film of him.

"I think I did pretty good," Russell said of Rivals Miami. "I'm a pretty physical player. I like to get my hands on people, make hits, get interceptions. That's pretty much my game, just trying to dominate on the field. I mean, there's always room for improvement and to get better, but I think I did well."

Russell comes from an athletic family where his father Twan, played linebacker collegiately for the Miami Hurricanes and in the NFL with the Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins, and Atlanta Falcons from 1997-2003.

When it comes time to make a decision, what will that one program have to do to separate itself from the rest?"Academics will be a big thing for me," Russell says. "Also, the coaches that are there and the history of the school (will be important)."

While undersized for safety at the collegiate level, Russell worked there as a junior for the Raiders.

"I played corner and safety, a little bit of both. I think I did well during the season, just been working on a lot of things I could've done better," Russell said. "I've just been working hard in the offseason to be the best I can be for this last season. I'm working on technique, running track, working on speed. Working out, getting bigger, stronger. All aspects of the game, trying to get better to be the best I can be."

Regardless of where he might eventually line up for the Commodores, his speed will be a welcome addition and is something that can't be coached or taught.

So is it true you can never have enough corners?

The Commodores have an exciting prospect at the position soon, but it might take some work to get his signature when the time comes.

Russell says he grew up a fan of the Hurricanes, where his father played, and though they younger Russell does not currently hold an offer, should one come the appeal of playing for the same program where his father played in his hometown might make him take a second look.

