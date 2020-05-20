CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Vanderbilt Football Recruit Report: Tyson Russell

Greg Arias

An old football adage that many coaches live by says you can never have enough pass rushers or cornerbacks on your roster. So adding a quality corner to the Vanderbilt Commodores roster seems a good move for head coach Derek Mason in the class of 2021. 

Tyson Russell is a 5'10" 160-pound three-star corner from Florida high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. He spent his junior season as a rotational player that tallied three interceptions for the Raiders team that went 15-0 and won a 7-A state title in a state that annually produces some of the top talents in the country. 

Speed is the name of the game with Russell, as the senior-to-be has posted a forty time of 4.35, which is NFL caliber, and what stands out most in the film of him.  

"I think I did pretty good," Russell said of Rivals Miami. "I'm a pretty physical player. I like to get my hands on people, make hits, get interceptions. That's pretty much my game, just trying to dominate on the field. I mean, there's always room for improvement and to get better, but I think I did well."

Russell comes from an athletic family where his father Twan, played linebacker collegiately for the Miami Hurricanes and in the NFL with the Washington Redskins,  Miami Dolphins, and Atlanta Falcons from 1997-2003.  

When it comes time to make a decision, what will that one program have to do to separate itself from the rest?"Academics will be a big thing for me," Russell says. "Also, the coaches that are there and the history of the school (will be important)."

While undersized for safety at the collegiate level, Russell worked there as a junior for the Raiders. 

"I played corner and safety, a little bit of both. I think I did well during the season, just been working on a lot of things I could've done better," Russell said. "I've just been working hard in the offseason to be the best I can be for this last season. I'm working on technique, running track, working on speed. Working out, getting bigger, stronger. All aspects of the game, trying to get better to be the best I can be."

Regardless of where he might eventually line up for the Commodores, his speed will be a welcome addition and is something that can't be coached or taught. 

So is it true you can never have enough corners? 

The Commodores have an exciting prospect at the position soon, but it might take some work to get his signature when the time comes. 

Russell says he grew up a fan of the Hurricanes, where his father played, and though they younger Russell does not currently hold an offer, should one come the appeal of playing for the same program where his father played in his hometown might make him take a second look. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tom Brady Holds Tampa Workout Without Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Tom Brady Tampa Workout Without Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Interested In Potential Utah Transfer Both Gach

The Vanderbilt men's basketball roster has one spot remaining for 2020-21, and the Commodores are interested in a potential transfer player to fill that spot.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit Report: Terion Sugick

Vanderbilt football commit Terion Sugick is turning heads as he prepares for his college football career.

Greg Arias

Ball Back in Home State as Part of Vanderbilt Football Staff

Veteran assistant mentoring Vanderbilt receivers.

Greg Arias

Academics Before Athletics, Altered Calendar Could Impact The Latter

The world of college athletics faces multiple challenges to their 2020-21 seasons as universities and athletics directors wrestle with a worldwide health crisis.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Plans In Place For Return of Athletes, Students To Campus

While the date and time for a return is not set, Vanderbilt University has a lengthy plan in place for their students and athletes to return to campus.

Greg Arias

Southeastern Conference Presents $100K Gift to Vanderbilt

Funds intended for faculty, staff and students seeking affected by storms

Greg Arias

SEC Athletic Directors Targeting June Return For Athletes, All But One That Is

Last week 13 of 14 Southeastern Conference athletic directors appeared comfortable with a June 1 return to campus for their football teams. Which AD was opposed?

Greg Arias

Issac McBride Officially Joins Vanderbilt Commodores Basketball Team

Commodores add standout Kansas transfer Issac McBride to their basketball roster.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football Recruit: Jack Bech

Our first look at the current commitments for the Vanderbilt football class of 2021 is Louisiana wide receiver, Jack Bech.

Greg Arias