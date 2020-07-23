Vanderbilt Football Recruit: SI All-American Candidate Barylre Davenport

Barylre Davenport is an SI All-America Candidate for inclusion in the class of 2021 team. He's also a player whose name should be followed by fans of the Commodores.

While Davenport's current list of offers is not as extensive as others in his class, his abilities as a player are long. A solid senior season will likely see his stock rise, and those offers grow.

As a weakside defensive end, Davenport stands 6'4" 224-pounds and is still growing. Like many at his age, he has room to add more bulk and muscle while not stunting his natural athletic abilities such as his above-average speed and foot quickness.

His lower body strength is imposing as he can strike with power and intensity while having the ability to chase plays across the field from behind. His football IQ appears high, and he is an intense competitor.

While he needs some time to mature and develop in a college weight program, he is a future starter with the ceiling to become a standout.

His offer list includes nine schools, with Vanderbilt and Kansas being the only two Power Five offers. Other offers include Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane, and UAB.

The three-star prospect from Chickasaw High, in Chickasaw, Al. is rated as the No. 19 player in the state and the No. 25 weakside defensive end according to Rivals.com, while 247Sports also ranks him as the No. 19 player in Alabama, but No. 36 at his position. He is ranked as the No.501 overall player in the nation in the 247 composite rankings.

Currently, Rivals lists him with a 67% probability of committing to Kansas. However, some in recruiting circles think Vanderbilt is even with the Jayhawks at this point, with distance being a factor.

Davenport is one to follow as the recruiting process moves forward as his offers are likely to grow, but the fact that Vanderbilt was among the first to offer could work in their favor.