Vanderbilt Football Recruit: SI All-American Candidate Jaden Keller

Though not at the rate of other states, the state of Tennessee is increasingly producing more D-I talents each year, and 2021 will be no different.

In-state athlete Jaden Keller, from Bristol High, in Bristol Tn. was recently named one of the top-1000 high school players in the nation as a candidate for the 2020 SI All-American High School Football Team.

A standout for the Vikings as both a receiver and outside linebacker/safety, Keller's ability to play multiple positions, along with his 6'3" 202-pounds, make him an intriguing prospect for coaches at the college level. Oh, he also returns kicks and has a 99-yard return to his credit.

His speed is above average because of his long strides, though not elite. His ability to make sharp cuts at speed making him tough to tackle, along with his size and physical nature with which he plays. He also displays excellent ball skills, balance, and the ability to leap and high point the ball even when taking contact.

Defensively he is a physical force and big-time hitter as a safety, which is where most project him at the next level.

He also has a track background, having broken the school triple jump record.

There's a lot to like about Keller's game, which helped him earn his place among the SI A-A candidates, and the Commodores would love to add him to their roster soon.

He currently holds 11 offers, six of which come from Power Five schools, including Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Duke. Other offers include Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Appalachian State, Charlotte, and Tulane.

However, if the state of Tennessee can hold its season in 2020, Keller should see that list grow.

Currently, the No. Twenty-four ranked player in the state, according to Rivals.com, Keller is rated higher per 247Sports. He is ranked the No.18 player in the state and No.47 athlete nationally according to their composite rankings.

The Commodores are the most recent team to offer Keller, extending it June 8, 2020, while Tennessee, who is the presumed leader at this time and offered last November along with hosting Keller for Junior Day in January.

Tulane was first to offer Keller, with South Carolina being the first SEC and Power Five program.

The odds seem a little long currently, but this is the type of in-state talent that the Commodores must work to sign. His upside and versatility make him one to watch, and with some hard work, Derek Mason and staff might find a gem in this class.

